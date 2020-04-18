Abe again urges people to stay home to stop virus spreading

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said coronavirus social distancing efforts are still insufficient a day after he expanded a state of emergency to the entire country.

Abe asked all citizens to stay home to save lives as infections surge in the nation's capital. He said the situation in Tokyo is "severe" with a record 201 new coronavirus infections in one day, bringing the capital's total to almost 3,000.

Abe expanded the emergency in a bid to reduce the movement of people during Japan's "golden week" holidays in early May.

He said social interactions had declined 60% in downtown Tokyo and 70% in Osaka, but that fell short of what experts deem necessary to slow the virus's spread to a manageable level.

"The movement of people from cities to countryside will surely trigger a nationwide rampant spread of the virus, which we fear the most," he said. "I ask you all again, please refrain from going out."

Abe, who has seen his support hit over his handling of the pandemic, also apologized for confusion over a plan to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month.

A supplementary budget had detailed payouts of 300,000 yen to households with incomes hit by the outbreak, but pressure mounted on Abe, some from within his own party, to step up the help with a payment of 100,000 yen for all citizens.

Such a switch would triple the cost to the government to 12 trillion yen. Earlier, Finance Minister Taro Aso said the government hoped to start payments in May.

© The Associated Press/Thomson Reuters