Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP
national

Abe again urges people to stay home to stop virus spreading

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said coronavirus social distancing efforts are still insufficient a day after he expanded a state of emergency to the entire country.

Abe asked all citizens to stay home to save lives as infections surge in the nation's capital. He said the situation in Tokyo is "severe" with a record 201 new coronavirus infections in one day, bringing the capital's total to almost 3,000.

Abe expanded the emergency in a bid to reduce the movement of people during Japan's "golden week" holidays in early May.

He said social interactions had declined 60% in downtown Tokyo and 70% in Osaka, but that fell short of what experts deem necessary to slow the virus's spread to a manageable level.

"The movement of people from cities to countryside will surely trigger a nationwide rampant spread of the virus, which we fear the most," he said. "I ask you all again, please refrain from going out."

Abe, who has seen his support hit over his handling of the pandemic, also apologized for confusion over a plan to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month.

A supplementary budget had detailed payouts of 300,000 yen to households with incomes hit by the outbreak, but pressure mounted on Abe, some from within his own party, to step up the help with a payment of 100,000 yen for all citizens.

Such a switch would triple the cost to the government to 12 trillion yen. Earlier, Finance Minister Taro Aso said the government hoped to start payments in May.

© The Associated Press/Thomson Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

3 Comments
Login to comment

I have seen a photo of a street seller fallen to the ground in China. That could have been me or anyone who would need to support family. Without financial support, people would go to work to support their family despite Abe's plea. The government would need to do much more than sending out 2 masks to every family.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Has Abe been on the Yamanote line....ever?

Social distancing in Tokyo is impossible.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

A supplementary budget had detailed payouts of 300,000 yen to households with incomes hit by the outbreak, but pressure mounted on Abe, some from within his own party, to step up the help with a payment of 100,000 yen for all citizens.

Theres more to the pressure. On 4/15, Komeito reportedly threatened to end its 20-year partnership w/ the LDP if Prime Minister Abe did not make major concessions. 

That is leverage.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wow only a month ago he was still pushing for the Olympics to go ahead. Shows how little he know's, cares or is just really ignorant.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Abe doesn’t have an original idea in his head nor understanding of the life of an ordinary Japanese citizen.

There are some Japanese people are at the brink and wonder how they can survive this month!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo