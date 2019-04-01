Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks after the official announcement of the next era's name Reiwa at his official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Abe explains choice of Reiwa for next era name

33 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The name of the era of Japan's soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito will be Reiwa, the government announced Monday.

Emperor Akihito is stepping down on April 30, in the first abdication in 200 years, bringing his era of Heisei to an end. The new era takes effect May 1.

The name draws from the 7th century poetry collection "Manyoshu," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said after the announcement by the chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga.

Abe said the name means that culture is born and nurtured as the people "beautifully care about each other."

"With this selection of a new era name, I renew my commitment to pioneer a new era that will be filled with hope," Abe said.

The Manyoshu is Japan's oldest poetry collection and symbolizes Japan's rich culture and long tradition, he said.

The choice was a break from more than 1,300 years of drawing era names, or gengo from using Chinese classics. It was kept strictly secret ahead of Monday's announcement.

"We hope (the era name) will be widely accepted by the people and deeply rooted as part of their daily lives," Suga told reporters in first announcing the name, written in two Chinese characters in black ink calligraphy on a white background.

reiwa.jpg
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils the name of new era, Reiwa, at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

The announcement allows only a month ahead of the switch for government, businesses and other sectors to adjust to the change that still affects many parts of Japan's society, even though the system is not compulsory and the emperor has no political power under Japan's postwar constitution.

Under the 1979 era name law, Abe appointed a panel of experts on classical Chinese and Japanese literature to nominate two to five names for top officials to choose from. The names had to meet strict criteria, being easy to read and write but not commonly or previously used for an era name.

Japanese media scrambled to get scoops out of a new era name. Rumors included "Ankyu," which uses the same Chinese character as in Abe's family name.

There had been speculation that Abe's ultra-conservative government, often hawkish on China matters, would choose the name from a Japanese document, breaking with the tradition of using Chinese classics as references.

The name selection procedure started in mid-March when Suga asked a handful of unidentified scholars to nominate two to five era names each.

Several nominations were presented at a first, closed-door meeting that included nine outside experts from various areas, including Nobel prize-winning stem-cell scientist Shinya Yamanaka and award-winning novelist Mariko Hayashi, to present their views and narrow the selection before final approval by the cabinet.

While a growing number of Japanese prefer the Western calendar over the Japanese system in a highly digitalized and globalized society, the era name is still widely used in government and business documents. Elders often use it to identify their generations.

Discussing and guessing new era names in advance is not considered a taboo this time because Akihito is abdicating. Era name change is also a time for many Japanese to reflect on the outgoing and incoming decades.

Akihito's era of Heisei, which means "achieving peace," was the first without a war in Japan's modern history, but is also remembered as lost years of economic deflation and natural disasters.

Heisei was the first era name decided by the government under the postwar constitution, in which the emperor was stripped of political power and had no say over the choice. Still, the government, with its highly secretive and sensitive handling of the process, is underscoring that "the emperor has power in an invisible, subtle way," says Hirohito Suzuki, a Toyo University sociologist.

Era name changes are creating businesses for both the outgoing and the incoming. Anything dubbed "last of Heisei" attracts Akihito fans, while others are waiting to submit marriage certificates or filing other official registration until the new era starts. Analysts say the era change that expands the "golden week" holidays to 10 days on May 1 could buoy tourism and other recreational spending.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Beautiful! Thank you, Suga sensei.

-8 ( +7 / -15 )

Abe giving orders again....

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Going to be interesting how folks here will translate this one. Rei.....has numerous different meanings, one of which is "command, or order" and of course "heiwa" is peace.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

mmm... mixed feelings

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

So....

Showa...

Heisei....

Reiwa...

Hmmm.....

Not particularly impressed, but....

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Very cool, harmonious name.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

What particular meaning are they going with though?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Today is an important day for our Japanese friends and for us to live here.

Let this new era be peaceful and prosper for this country and it’s people.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

What does it mean. Command for peace? Peace order? It's not that bad. could be worse. Mazzeltov to a new era.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I never took to Heisei - and this one is not even close to being as good as that. Maybe in time Reiwa will start to sound better. Trying to get a good sense of what the meaning is intended to be - hopefully something other than ‘ordering peace’.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I was watching the announcement with some Japanese and they seemed disappointed. They said it didn't sound very impressive, and the first kanji bothered them a little.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Meh. Not inspired.Sounds very much like a kids name. Riea Rei Reiya Reita.

Come across plenty of those.

.

Rei - orders/command

Wa - Harmony

Hmmm, what are the undertones here?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia are going to be pleased with this.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Nice try JT. April fools. As of 11:58am, Suga hasn't even come out yet

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Weird. The phonetic represented by "R" didn't even exist in native Japanese. It is only used to represent sounds that are pronounced "L" in Chinese, like 亮 (ryo, i.e., liana) and 令 (rei, ling). I wonder what those scholars were thinking when they came up with this...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So, R1 doesn't begin until May 1, and it's H31 until April 30?

So, when filling in forms many years from now, how many people will make an error assigning dates up to April 30 to R1, and/or dates after May 1 to H31?

Or, is 2019 both H32 and R1, with all 2019 dates correctly used with either H31 or R1?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Peace and Order, or Orderly Peace? Well either way, it describes the mentality of Japanese society perfectly!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

social media hashtag count at 12:00

17900 Instagram

50400 twitter

the tweets are firing off

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nice kanji characters. 令和. Easy to write. Law and Harmony.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Easy to remember. Does the job.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So representative of what is Japan today. No ambition, no creativity, no imagination, no innovation.

The best they achieved to name the new era was asking a panel of old dudes still living in the past who couldn't do better than coming up with a name that is at the same time predictable and backward thinking.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, opinion and input?

In fact why not involve the younger members of the Imperial House?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

still unable to type [令和] on Linux Windows or iPhone here....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wishing Japan all the best for the new Era.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It looks like "dictated peace". Not sure I like it. Maybe it describes the coming age. But they say it is taken from the Manyoshu (万葉集), the old poetry collection, but no commentaries have been published yet.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@finallyl rich I can type 令和 already. Microsoft must have inserted it quickly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

NCIS Reruns, this sound did exist in Yamato kotoba; it just didn't occur at the beginning of a word.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@finally rich

Why not? My iphone has no problem with it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Today is an important day for our Japanese friends and for us to live here.

Let this new era be peaceful and prosper for this country and it’s people.

Although I do not live here, I wish Japan and it's people all the best in this new era.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well it appears the younger generation in Japan are already mocking it and having fun. 令和18年 r18年　is trending: R18 children born 18 years from now, will have adult video restrictions. I don't really get it, but the memes are flowing, the twitterverse is having fun. Rather strange, but is is interesting how people react to things these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

安倍晋三内閣総理大臣が記者会見を行い、談話を発表した。「人々が美しく心を寄せ合う中で文化が生まれ育つ」という意味を込めたと説明。

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a press conference and announced a discourse. Explain that the meaning is "the culture is born and nurtured while the people are beautifully attracted to each other."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I like it, has connotation of 'the order of harmony', or 'harmony rulezzz'.

Perhaps a rebuffs to Abe's constitutional plans :-)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Carcharodon -

Rei - orders/command

Wa - Harmony

Hmmm, what are the undertones here?

I think it's pretty easy to understand. It means, do as you are told and there will be peace. Perfect for Japanese society and business.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Brimming with hope" seems to be a more accurate translation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

But I’m disappointed they are going to use the letter “L” to represent the era and not “R”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

人々が美しく心を寄せ合う中で文化が生まれ育つ

Sorry this is a pile of nonsense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

和 "peace" is a good word. 令 means "command" but if they are put together it can be interpreted as make this place peaceful. It is a good choice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the culture is born and nurtured while the people are beautifully attracted to each other.

Makes no sense either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I take it to mean “orderly peace or orderly harmony”.

Japan may wish for Reiwa, but in reality it may be a forlorn hope, with the severe demographic challenges ahead meaning more reliance on foreign labour coming in, and the increasingly hostile security environment all around them and globally. Only time will tell whether Japan continues to prosper in the manner they are hoping for with this era change.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Poor naming. Most Japanese do not understand the meaning of the new era name.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Nikkei has an article saying that this is from a poem in the Manyoshu:「初春の令月にして気淑く風和ぎ、梅は鏡前の粉を披き、蘭（らん）は珮（はい）後の香を薫らす」Where 令月 means "auspicious month" and 風和 means "calm winds", but 和 means "peace". So maybe they are going for "auspicious peace" (not "dictated peace" as I was afraid of).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I kinda like it, it sounded odd at first though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Would have been helpful if there was the kanji and translation into English of "Reiwa" in the article, JT.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

