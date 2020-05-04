Abe extends virus state of emergency until May 31

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, as the government warned it was too soon to lift restrictions.
"I will extend the period of the state of emergency I declared on April 7 until May 31. The area covered is all prefectures in the nation," Abe said after a meeting to discuss the measures.
Abe declared a month-long state of emergency that initially covered Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country.
It had been due to expire on Wednesday, but the country's minister for the virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura said earlier that new infections were still growing.
"The number of new cases has declined, but unfortunately the decrease has not reached the targeted level," he said during a meeting with an expert panel advising the government on the pandemic.
"As the healthcare sector remains under pressure, we need continued cooperation from people."
Japan's virus outbreak remains comparatively small compared to those seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with over 15,000 infections recorded and 510 deaths.
But the extension was backed by both experts advising the government and regional governors, with concerns that a sudden spike in cases that would overwhelm healthcare systems remains possible.
The state of emergency falls far short of the harshest measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. It allows local governors to urge people to stay at home and call on businesses to stay shut.
But officials cannot compel citizens to comply, and there are no punishments for those who fail to do so.
The government is expected to urge residents in 13 high-risk prefectures, including Japan's biggest cities, to continue cutting person-to-person contact by 80 percent and exercise other strict social distancing measures.
But parks, museums, libraries and some other facilities are likely to be allowed to reopen so long as they take anti-virus measures.
For the rest of Japan, prefectures will be allowed to loosen restrictions on business closures and small gatherings but residents will still be asked not to travel outside their home regions. Bars and nightclubs will be asked to remain shut.
It remains unclear when and whether schools, many of which have been closed since March, will be able to reopen, with officials recently suggesting a possible phased reopening with certain key grades resuming before others.
Abe said experts would review the situation around May 14, and the measures could be lifted at that time depending on the situation in a given region.
Japan recorded its first coronavirus infection in mid-January, and came under early pressure with a mass outbreak on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the city of Yokohama.
Officials ordered an on-ship quarantine after a former passenger was diagnosed with the virus, but more than 700 people on board eventually contracted the disease and 13 died.
Despite so far avoiding the devastating tolls seen in places like Italy and New York, there have been persistent fears that Japan's healthcare system could be quickly overwhelmed by a sudden spike in infections.
There are just five ICU beds per 100,000 people in Japan, less than half the number in Italy, and doctors' associations have warned that hospitals are already stretched thin.
Measures have been implemented to try to ease the pressure, including sending coronavirus patients with mild symptoms to hotels for quarantine rather than keeping them in overcrowded hospitals.
The government has also said it is increasing testing capacity but continues to face criticism for the relatively low numbers of tests being carried out, in part because of stringent criteria.© 2020 AFP
27 Comments
Login to comment
Bjorn Tomention
So maybe if you do get sick check into a hotel and send Abe the bill ?
As reported earlier you cant get into a hospital coz they are too scared to take you.
Sorry state of affairs isnt it Abe, hope you have very very deep pockets because this mess is going to cost your precious economy far more than you could ever have dreamed of due to your incompetence and mishandling of the whole damn thing.,
Meanwhile the citizens can only hope they or their elderly do not get this damn virus becuase basically there is no help !
Kobe White Bar Owner
It’s official now.
Bob
As a freelancer I will be responsible following the proper guidelines for cleanliness, as per medical advice. But, and let me be as clear as clear can be, I will earn a living and support my family and will not cowtow to bureaucrats playing, as gods, in smokey hollowed backrooms, with the working class people’s fate.
tamanegi
"Japan has reported a comparatively small scale outbreak, with more than 15,000 infections and 510 deaths so far"
With rigorous and efficient testing South Korea has had around 10500 infections and just over 250 deaths.
They had zero new infections yesterday.
Japan is still reporting infections, hospitalizations and deaths all over the country.
Dan Lavender
what lockdown?
still waiting for my tiny stained masks and my ¥100,000...
Seems like everything takes forever here...
what a loada bureaucracy!!!
Mirai Hayashi
Looks like we're in it for a quite a long time....no one is taken this seriously, and too many people out and about
Blacklabel
well if you have no goal, its kind of easy to say you havent met the non existent goal and just extend stay at home some more. nothing has really been implemented to make things any better since the very first day.
just a policy of avoidance and keep those evil bars and izakayas closed, with no option to reopen even if they take "anti virus" measures, whatever those actually are.
Tom
Hmmm...makes it difficult for me and others whether to support, organize and open up beach houses this summer as the planning is starting and construction will begin soon.
I talked with several new restaurant owners and they are in trouble after putting money down for rent, equipment etc. Technically they do not have to follow suggestions put forth by Abe.
Bob up above is definitely going his own route and has a vision.
The whole reality of the situation is quite strange. What is this new world order? Where was it really started and what is the end goal?
Yubaru
Which does not say much considering the country has a LONG history of under-reporting what is considered bad news!
Taro
Nope lack of legislation reforms wins again.
This year is a write-off.
John Mccann
are you saying japan’s hospitals are lying?? That’s quite a claim.
And regarding Korea and their death rate... Japan’s population is 3 times that of Korea so per capita japan is lower.
OssanAmerica
Sure they can open up for business. But where are the customers going to come from? Many restaurants right now are closed or running on reduced hours because of the lack of customers.
tooheysnew
Common sense is another commodity in Japan that’s in short supply.
Despite the Okinawa governor (& the locals) pleading for people NOT to visit, 20,000 people were booked to visit There during GW,
then they had the nerve to complain that there were no local restaurants or shops open
Objective
Take off your moral and virtue hats and look at the numbers. This virus has been prevalent in Japan for 4 months but is not killing people at a rate that justifies shutting down the economy. For over 3 months there was no social distancing in Japan and the numbers of seriously ill and dead are low, comparative to other first world countries.
Japan loses more to the annual flu (which there is a vaccine for) and they never take such extreme steps.
Why follow the draconian lockdowns seen in Europe and the USA when it isn't necessary? Keep doing your own thing Japan and don't listen to those who want you to lock them up in their homes. I swear some people on here feel like they are missing out on not being in full lockdown mode.
The "solution" will be worse than the disease. For now, just wear masks and wash up more than before. Continue to live your lives. Fear will control you otherwise.
OssanAmerica
No it's not. Those same people are being criticized by the majority of Japanese people. We have and continue to see selfish behavior in every democratic country.
Mable
Why do people in the comments always make silly comparisons to the flue or (even more absurd) to heart attacks or traffic accidents. It basically shows that you have no idea what Covid 19 is.
We have no vaccine to begin with. Moreover, while flue symptoms show after a brief incubation period, you can walk around with corona virus without knowing of your infection, making it significantly more infectious than the flu.
Feel blessed that you are living in a country that has been practicing hand sanitization and mask application, long before the outbreak. 250.000 people have died worldwide. Japan might be doing better than the US for example, but if the current trend continues, Japanese health system is going to collapse.
Bugle Boy of Company B
So.... Golden Month, right?
Cricky
If you believe the government figures, even after they refuse to test people not on their death bed. Well it's a happy happy world for you.
Japan is not in a bubble impervious to pandemics it's just the government controls information they deem unpalatable. Oh and any paperwork was shredded by the disabled guy.
Daryl
Another pointless decision. It's all business as usual in Japan, people don't care, they'll still go out.
Mirchy
Fear is the mind killer...
Tom
Is this a joke? Are you kidding me?
Masks yes...touching the nose and mouth area constantly, but handwashing? Nope.
There is nothing to fear except Fear itself.
Gorramcowboy
After this extension, enough's enough. World has to go on.
In a perfect world following proper science and expert advice we'd be in lockdown or SOE until there were zero new infected and zero deaths. That's not going to happen anytime soon. So in the meantime, people lives are utterly ruined in the wake of these lockdowns and SOEs.
Slowly open the world where proper protocol is followed and adhered to until there's an effective vaccine created then we can all go on without the covid monster hiding in the shadows.
And I absolutely agree the sentiment that once it is proven without a doubt that virus originated in China for whatever reason, they should be held accountable in a big way. This bs shouldn't repeat itself.
JeffLee
We haven't received our 2 government-issued masks yet, and we live in central Tokyo. Somewhat ironically, my wife ordered a stack of high-quality reusable ones from South Korea that arrived promptly.
I'm not very confident this government will be able to deliver anything near that's needed for such a crisis. It's like the Kobe earthquake aftermath all over again.
NOMINATION
No one out of the entire population of Japan? There are plenty upon plenty of people here taking it seriously and staying at home. Yeah there are those that defy orders but don't act like other countries don't have the same type of fools.
nc-gaijin
I joined this website back years ago after my first visit to Japan. I fell in love with Japan and the Japanese people. I’m from the south in the US and Japanese people have southern hospitality on steroids. I think I’ve only commented once or twice. I just read from far away.
When I read Objective’s comment I was so happy. Fear is what is gripping us around the world. We have to get back to our lives. We have to open up or there will be no more country. That goes for every country around the world. My wife is gripped with fear over it and it makes me sad.
China cannot get away for what they have done to the world. Our manufacturing will return back to the States and that is good. We can all see after this event that we cannot be reliant on China for our basic needs.
My thoughts are with Japan always. What an amazing place. My wife wants me to cancel my 50th birthday trip I planned for Japan in July before the Olympics but I refuse to for now. I’m holding out hope and I’ve never been more patriotic in my life. Love and prayers for Japan and the World.
Mable
I see no reason to make fun or do you see any irony in my comment that justifies your passive agressive response?
Applying masks and hand sanitizer is nothing new to Japanese. Esspecially businesses operating in tourism and service have constantly pointed out the importance of handwashing and disinfectant to their employees, most notably during norovirus and food poisoning period each summer.
As a historian, I do like your FDR quote, but I just do not see how it fits in the given context. So what would your masterplan be? Continue life as usual and put others at risks?
Mirai Hayashi
Gov: Koike: Stay Home...don't leave Tokyo, Don't come to Tokyo.
PM Abe: You can go out...but keep it at a minimum
Too many mixed messages from the Jgov. This is going to confuse some people