A woman walks past debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Date City, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
national

Abe promises special support to rebuild from Typhoon Hagibis

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday the government will take steps under a special law to fully support people living in areas affected by Typhoon Hagibis.

The government will designate the typhoon, which flooded vast areas of Japan with record rainfall and disrupted lifelines, as an extraordinary disaster, a move that will trigger subsidies for recovery efforts, and extend exceptions in administrative procedures, such as extending the deadline for driver's license renewal.

"The government will do everything it can to help all people affected by the disaster live their lives without worries once again," Abe told reporters in Miyagi, one of the hardest-hit prefectures in northeastern Japan.

As rescue and relief efforts continued, the land ministry confirmed Thursday the typhoon had flooded at least 25,000 hectares on the country's main island of Honshu.

The deadly typhoon hit farmers hard across the country, with damage to agricultural products and facilities estimated at 24.92 billion yen as of Thursday, according to the farm ministry.

Typhoon Hagibis caused rivers to overflow and left more than 100 embankments collapsed. As a result, as of Thursday afternoon, more than 39,000 homes were inundated, the figure more than doubling from Wednesday's count, and some 2,200 homes were partially or completely destroyed, according to the internal affairs ministry.

The total flooded area surpassed the 18,500 hectares affected after last year's torrential rain disaster in western Japan, which killed more than 200 people.

The number of deaths, large-scale housing collapses and extensive disruptions to electricity, water and gas supplies are among the factors the government takes into consideration in determining the severity of a disaster.

It will be the sixth disaster in Japan to be designated as an extraordinary disaster following such calamities as the 1995 earthquake that hit Kobe and its surrounding region and the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in the northeastern region of Tohoku.

The weather agency warned of more rain from Friday through Saturday in northeastern and eastern Japan after the typhoon claimed the lives of 77 and left about a dozen missing.

Temperatures dropped to the season's lows in hard-hit northeastern Japan, leaving many evacuees weary after sleeping on thin mats at shelters for days.

"It was cold. I couldn't sleep well as I also worried whether I can return home," said 56-year-old Tomoko Yamaki at an evacuation center in the town of Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture, which logged 4.6 C in the morning.

As of 2 p.m., 4,063 people were taking shelter at evacuation centers in 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

