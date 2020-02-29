Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows at a news conference at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo on Saturday night. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Abe says gov't will create ¥270 bil fund to fight virus spread; asks for public support

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday his government will create another emergency package by using reserve funds worth over 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in around 10 days to help cushion the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Japan will take all possible steps needed" to cope with the impact of the virus, Abe said at a televised press conference in Tokyo, the first since he made an abrupt request earlier this week to close all schools in Japan from Monday for about a month through a spring break.

Saying the government cannot contain the virus spread by itself, Abe asked for support and understanding from the public for the school closure decision and request for big events to be canceled or postponed amid fears of group infections. He said the next two weeks will be "critical" in preventing the pneumonia-causing virus from spreading further.

As emergency steps, the government plans to give financial support to parents who need to take time off and look after their children due to the school closure, Abe said.

The package follows the existing one totaling 15.3 billion yen.

Japan has over 900 confirmed coronavirus cases, which include more than 700 linked to the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked near Tokyo that had been quarantined. Medical experts and government officials say small groups of infections, or clusters, have appeared in the country.

Abe said the development of rapid virus test kits that can show results in about 15 minutes, compared with the current two to three hours, is under way and they are expected to be put to use in March.

The virus scare that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has spread globally and raised speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan this spring may be postponed.

Abe denied that saying Japan and China will step up preparations for the visit to achieve solid outcomes.

He also reiterated that Japan will reinforce work to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer for athletes and spectators.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Whatever happens I think this is gonna cost a lot of money. Perhaps it’s better to be spending in advance rather than waiting for the figures at the end. There’s one thing clear in all of this... it’s gonna affect every country and not one leader is free of criticism. I don’t care much for any of the political mudslinging that’s going on throughout this crisis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That news conference was a farce.Abe showed his true colors despite trying to prevent them blooming.He continuously talked about this and that measure that would be taken,but offered nothing concrete or new. It's just sad that the people on here BS-ing about the good job he is doing,can't accept he is flailing.Maybe I would too.If you saw his eyelids flickering nervously,possibly you could accept he does not have a real plan of action.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When is Abe going to give money directly to the poor that need it?

When?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

