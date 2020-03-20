Abe says schools to reopen after spring break; remains cautious about big events

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will not extend its current request for school closures across Japan to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and will allow classes to begin as scheduled in Japan's new academic year from April, the education minister said Friday.
Speaking at a meeting of a government task force on fighting the coronavirus, Abe instructed the education ministry to draw up plans for the reopening of schools after a spring break through early April.
But Abe remained cautious in his approach to allowing organizers to hold large events, asking them to carefully examine whether the gatherings are necessary amid group transmission risks.
Abe made the remarks a day after a government panel of medical experts said Japan has so far avoided a surge in infections. But it warned of "overshooting," or an explosive increase in infections, citing that some have emerged in parts of Japan, mainly in city areas.
The panel said school activity can resume in areas with no new infections but recommended that organizers carefully consider whether to hold large gatherings to reduce the risk of group infections.
"We confirmed that our school closure request will not be extended," Koichi Hagiuda, minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, told journalists after the government task force meeting at the prime minister's office.
His ministry will compile guidelines early next week on resuming classes, he said.
Medical experts say people with existing medical conditions and the elderly are more likely to develop severe symptoms if they get infected with the pneumonia-causing virus that originated in China.
The total number of infections in Japan has topped 1,600, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo in February.
Of Japan's 47 prefectures, four have reported over 100 cases, including the hardest-hit Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka.
Based on the panel's previous assessment in late February, Abe had requested that large sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed, or scaled down and all schools shut from March 2 until the end of the spring break.
The focus was on whether Abe would extend such requests as he said earlier in the month he would wait for the panel's assessment on Thursday.
"We need to minimize the impact on society and the economy but our priority is on protecting people's lives and health so we will step up efforts to prevent infections from spreading further," Abe told the task force meeting.
He stressed the need for people to take preventive steps such as keeping away from crowded areas and closed spaces with poor ventilation.
The prime minister's requests last month, though voluntary, led to school closures across the nation, forcing working parents to take time off to care for their children.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
Logic meets reality in a whole new way during the Corona era.
thepersoniamnow
So the government is really betting that the worst has come and gone.
If they re open everything, and then there’s a problem...they should step down.
geronimo2006
Playing with fire and I don't mean the Olympic one. Opening schools is very risky while undertesting - underreporting especially in the urban areas anytime soon. What did they say.
Sounds exactly like most school classrooms. Loved the pic. At least most of them were wearing masks. Expect more clusters soon.
JapanBliss
Abe must not have a TV or access to world news. Infection rates can only increase in these regions with little spread. Other countries, even countries as large as Australia with even less infection numbers are being far more cautious and are even closing borders. The medical panels recommend schools where children sit less than a meter away from each other should reopen ahead of the predicted global peak in May/June? I often wonder about the qualifications of doctors in Japan.
Japan has not dodged the bullet. It is simply in denial because the infection rates are under reported. People cannot get through on the hotline and are unable to get tested. They are told to go home. Those that die are not tested postmortem and so death rates are also underreported.
Most private universities have postponed their semesters until May which will even most likely be pushed back further when the peak hits. National schools and universities however will resume classes. This will surely cause a huge spike in numbers shortly after. The death of many will be on Abe’s hands.
JapanBliss
Japan is reportedly using one-sixth of its total testing capacity.
The relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in Japan is likely due to limited testing.
Despite having cases detected earlier than most countries worldwide, Japan has seemingly not been overrun by the coronavirus.
This may lead to a "false sense of security" that could cause the virus to spread more rapidly than it has so far in Japan.
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-japan-cases-of-coronavirus-are-so-low-2020-3
noriahojanen
Circumstances are widely different across regions. Local leaders, not the central government should decide whether an event is held, postponed, or cancelled.
Despite a positive sign of development, complacency is still dangerous. People should continue to behave with caution, especially elderly citizens.
Burning Bush
Abe closes schools in March: Madness ... the man’s a fool.
Abe opens schools in April: Madness ... the man’s a fool.
Chottobaka
Second, and more pervasive, wave coming in 3, 2, 1...
AlexBecu
Japan has built in advantages in the culture which has helped with this virus not spreading.
People don't shake hands.
Less hugging and kissing random strangers.
Wearing face mask when sick or symptoms begin.
Washing of hands which Japanese do more than others before this virus even started.
fun fact even the common flu is at a low level this year in Japan, hasn't been this low since 2003).
GranKikou
While so many countries around the world are totally closing down EVERYTHING, japans takes it easy.... CONGRATULATIONS ! (Sarcastic)
Like most of you say... not watching the worldwide news, carrying about Olympic (which is good as dead, since nobody is attending)
(My political opinion is to take down Abe... to old to think about the health of the populations! I take example on Prime Minister Mr. Bettel (Luxemburg):
"I don’t care about the government money, I do care about the health of our population!")
zichi
I would question that one. I see many men leaving public toilets without washing their hands.
There are thousands of questionable eating places when it comes to hygiene standards.
zatoizugoodo
Bad decision, after indecision, after bad decision. The virus will spread and reopening schools will ensure it. Even places like those four letter eikaiwa are reopening and will make their own masks to top it off! Insanity.