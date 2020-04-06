Abe to declare state of emergency from Wednesday amid surge in virus infections

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to declare a state of emergency from Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, a government official said Monday, as a recent surge in infections sweeps Tokyo and other major cities.
The declaration, based on a recently amended law, will empower local authorities to instruct the public to stay at home and request the closure of schools and other facilities. The move will target big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, the official added.
The declaration was made necessary by a rapid nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, with infections spreading and posing significant risks to people's lives and the nation's economy, the official said.
Pressure had mounted for Abe to issue the declaration with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the Japan Medical Association calling for the move.
An emergency declaration, the first of its kind in Japan, would restrict individual rights, allowing prefectural governors to call for specific action to prevent the spread of the virus.
Abe is not permitted to declare a state of emergency at his own discretion. He needs to seek input from an advisory panel comprising experts in medicine and public health who determine whether the situation calls for an emergency declaration.
As of Sunday, the number of people who have contracted the pneumonia-causing coronavirus in Japan stood at 4,563, including some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with 104 deaths reported.
Tokyo confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections Sunday, marking the city's highest rate of daily increase, bringing the total number of cases in the capital to 1,033.
To prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed and other widespread impacts, the governors of areas subject to the declaration will be able to instruct the public to refrain from going outside except to carry out tasks such as grocery shopping and provide essential services including healthcare and transportation.
They can also place restrictions on the use of facilities where large groups of people gather -- schools, social welfare facilities, theaters, music venues, sports stadiums -- including requesting them to close temporarily.
In the event that existing hospitals become overrun and new ones need to be quickly set up, as has been the case in some other countries including China and the United States, the governors will be able to expropriate private land and buildings under certain circumstances.
They can also requisition medical supplies and food from people that refuse to sell them, and compel companies to help transport emergency goods.
Abe was extended the ability to set in motion the process of establishing a state of emergency on March 13, when the Diet passed a revised version of a law enacted in response to the 2009 swine flu pandemic. The revision is effective for two years.
Previous requests by the prime minister for all schools to remain shut and for large sports and entertainment events to be canceled or postponed to prevent group transmission were made without the legal basis to enforce them.
One reason for the recent surge in infections has been cases imported from abroad, prompting the government to implement an entry ban on foreign travelers that have recently been to one or more of 73 countries and regions.
Abe has promised the country's "boldest-ever" stimulus measures to help struggling households and businesses amid the virus epidemic, more than the 56.8 trillion yen ($522 billion) package rolled out during the 2008 global financial crisis.
Economists expect Japan's economy, already reeling from a consumption tax hike in October last year, to have fallen into recession due to the impact of the pandemic.
rcch
it,s about time ...
Kobe White Bar Owner
And here we go, hold on to your hats.
Serrano
Economists expect Japan's economy, already reeling from a consumption tax hike in October last year, to have fallen into recession due to the impact of the pandemic.
It's going to be rough.
Moskollo
Stop all flights into japan now. Start telling people to socially distance themselves from other people. Start testing people and isolating them from those who don’t have this evil virus. Pull your finger out and stop taking a week before you take action abe..
Dan Lavender
'two mask Abe'rollercoaster kicks off..
want me to stay home?
¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥ will have to be paid for loss of earnings...
perhaps sell the Aegis and the faulty U.S fighters...
Toasted Heretic
Prepared and yes, scared.
Thoughts go out to all the small businesses and families out there who will struggle.
Ani
Let's just hope this is not too little too late. Fingers crossed... hopefully, Japan will come through this without experiencing the misery that several other countries are facing now. :(
Lamilly
I think Abe should hold on as long as poss before lockdown. Coming from UK (while travel was poss) lockdown is economic suicide. So many people out of a job, no roof over their heads (forget about universal credit and landlords advised not to throw tenants out) people are going to die, no matter how much care, ventilators, masks or love they are given. Many will get over their symptoms and survive. There is more option to simply lockdown, so let's look at the options. Japan, Sweden and many other countries the media conveniently forget to mention are trying another option, let's give them a chance
therougou
On the news they are saying as early as tomorrow..
onedragon
I will probably get a-lot of down votes for this, but here we go.
All of this is controlled hysteria. Especially in the U.S.A. 400 deaths out of 330 million people? I have news for you all,
24/7/365 days a year you are exposed to many bad viruses and bacteria. Your own wonderful immune system develops antibodies that constantly destroy them. We will always lose a few people with weak or distressed immune systems. Do not fall for politicians and corrupt medical mouthpieces that tell you the sky is falling.
William77
Now that his precious Olympics are off and the evidence is coming out he can’t hide the truth anymore,as a newspaper of my country stated wisely Abe within these 7 years gathered such a strong political power that basically none of his ministers or people inside his party would have dare to raise a voice of disagreement so he was basically free to run this situation as he wanted.
And so the quarantene now will begin over a month behind of most European countries.
But still the nonesense remain,he locks the major cities but it seems that the Covid will magically avoid the “minor” towns.
What a disgrace.
Reckless
I hope they clearly convey in English what we should not do. I think 5% or more of Tokyo residents are foreigners.
Dr. Theopolis
Good news but what do we do when our company says to come to work anyways??? I'm sure many companies will say this. Mine definitely will. And if you refuse to go to work?
CS
Take care of your health first, do not go to work if you feel it is not safe!
Fuzzy
@onedragon
You're a little out of date. US almost at 10k now.
Reckless
I am afraid I do not understand how a stay at home order is compatible with going to work as usual.
Ascissor
So...whoever's doing the downvoting: You're now opposing government policy, right?
oldman_13
Far too late, but it's a start
rgcivilian1
One reason for the recent surge in infections has been cases imported from abroad, prompting the government to implement an entry ban on foreign travelers that have recently been to one or more of 73 countries and regions.
Had this been done back in Dec, guess what limited cases. Does anyone recall where and when was the first case reported in Japan, and when the media first posted about COVID-19 in originating country?
Euro Dude
If this would happened it would be a disaster for small business, freelancers and contractors since they will cometely loose any source of income. Does JP gov going to provide any financial support for the ones in need if that happens?
nakanoguy01
Worst decision ever. It's too late to stop the spread. Shutting down vast sectors of the economy will hurt more than it will help at this stage. If he wanted tido this then it should have happened weeks ago and with vast testing. Stick with the herd immunity plan because it's the best option at this point.
Red suns
Good.
Otherwise they end up like a autocrat as seen in Hungary... a member of European Union!
itsonlyrocknroll
The economic, fiscal, and human costs of “lockdown”, for the UK without a clear strategy for an escape route are detailed below. Remember this, the people of Japan are ultimately responsible for the existing gargantuan debt liability. The J economy is dependent on consumer spending. Isolation breeds panic.
Centre for Economics and Business Research……
UK GDP expected to contract by 15% in Q2 as consumers under lockdown rein in spending…..
https://cebr.com/reports/uk-gdp-expected-to-contract-by-15-in-q2-as-consumers-under-lockdown-rein-in-spending/
Joe Blow
Too little, too late.
gogogo
Can someone explain what happens in a state of emergency? Some examples?
otherworldly
2 weeks of miso soup and rice!
Fighto!
@ old man -
@ old man, Feb 1 -
Common cold, eh old man? Changed your tune just like Trump.
A lot of people were aggressively dismissive of this dangerous killer virus from the very start. This attitide has made the situation much worse with people not taking it seriously.
expat
“I don’t take responsibility at all.”
therougou
On JT, where you can get downvoted simply for reporting what was said on the news.
therougou
Yet unrelenting discrimination against Japanese is viewed as OK.
Haaa Nemui
They don’t appear to be able to order businesses to close but even open the eyes of some who are putting their staff at risk is a good thing. I hope the complacency will end as a result of this.
Dr. Theopolis
I've been paying taxes in this country for 26years. Now it's time for the country to declare a state of emergency, tell us all to stay home, and give a little of that tax money back to the people to hold us over, until this all goes away.
Luddite
About time too. And stop focusing on Tokyo, the virus is everywhere and just talking about Tokyo is making many complacent.
studio kdc
does this mean the NHK guy will finally stop coming to my door?
cleo
I have news for you. As of this moment, the USA death toll is 9616 with another 8702 in critical condition.
Closing your eyes, putting your fingers in your ears and singing lalala doesn't help.
Aly Rustom
Finally.
VERY True.
Aly Rustom
Best post on this thread so far. Well done William
vic.M
Someone said
perhaps sell the Aegis and the faulty U.S fighters... I Agree !!
daito_hak
BS! Unless you provide clear data to justify that statement, this is utter nonsense. There have been clusters all around Tokyo and Japan with no direct connections to any foreigner. This disgusting habit that Japanese media have to always accuse the foreigners to cover up the incompetence of Japan has to stop.
The real reason is that the people in charge of this country have tried to cover up and minimize the real situation in order to protect the Olympics. Once the Olympics were cancelled, they started to show up on tv with masks on their face and speak of emergency state. And they continue to show a disgusting lack of transparency because they want to declare an emergency state but continue to report numbers of infections and deaths which themselves don't justify such a thing. They are literally making fun of the citizens of this nation, knowing that it is easy to do so. In fact it is.
Dan Lavender
yes vic.M..
wasted billions on that U.S trash!
iraira
Seriously, this is something you worry about? What faceless people in a comments section think of your comment. First world problems.
Sneezy
Other first world problems: lack of government leadership and death by virus.
u_s__reamer
...lockdown is economic suicide.There is more option to simply lockdown...Japan, Sweden and many other countries are trying another option.
Throughout history pandemics have always afflicted human societies and yet most people survived and social and economic activity resumed. Sweden and Japan are not comparable since the denser the population, the better viruses propagate. Central governments play a central role in propping up the capitalist socio-economic model and in times of crisis, such as a pandemic they must temporarily switch to a defensive mode to ensure the viability of the community that many would denigrate as "socialism". Not to worry though, we'll soon be back to "bizness as usual", maybe.
As for Abe's imminent pronunciamento, I can't help but think "a stitch in time...". It's all very regrettable.
Goodlucktoyou
i think most posters are not Japanese and have no voting rights in this country so govt policy is forced on them. Like Nazis on Jews etc.
A two week time limit lockdown will never happen. Most lock-downed countries have reached 3 weeks or more and are still peaking. Japan is just starting. To be effective it will need to be 6 weeks maybe, otherwise 2 weeks is a waste of time, lives and economy.
lockdown should only affect large cities. Where I live, people drive K-cars and I’ve never seen groups of more than 10, except Pachinko.
Seawolf
II agree with that many corona cases are imported, but what is hardly said is that many, or even most, were Japanese, young people you went abroad for spring break, and didn't care a thing, neither over there, nor here back home. Just off the plane, travel home and seeing friends etc. This is the point where this government totally f#cked up! And lots of people have to pay the price for it now. Found a very detailed map yesterday, very helpful esp when you live on the countryside http://coromap.info to see how the town next to home is doing