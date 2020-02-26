Abe urges 2-week curb on big events to stem coronavirus spread

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled.
Abe's call came after a Tokyo baseball team said it would play pre-season games in an empty stadium this weekend, while two businesses in central Tokyo reported confirmed cases of infection a day after the government urged companies to recommend staff consider working from home.
"Taking into account that the next one to two weeks are extremely important in stopping the spread of infection, the government considers there to be a large risk of transmission at sports, cultural events and large gatherings of people," Abe said in the Diet.
Japan has at least 164 cases of infections from the flu-like coronavirus, apart from 691 reported from a cruise ship docked south of Tokyo. The government has shifted strategy in fighting the contagion, seeking to slow its expansion and minimize the number of deaths - now five - rather than stopping it completely, now seen as impossible.
Earlier on Wednesday, the minister in charge of the Olympics sought to quell fears the Olympics could be cancelled.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said earlier the Games would more likely be cancelled than postponed or moved should the virus threat enforce any change in schedule, the Associated Press reported, with a decision necessary by May.
"The IOC is preparing for the Tokyo Games as scheduled," Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament when asked about Pound's comment. "We will continue our preparations so that the IOC can make sound decisions."
In a briefing with reporters, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he had been told by the IOC that Pound's comment that any cancellation decision would be made in May was not the IOC's official stance.
Officials have consistently denied the Olympics will be postponed or cancelled. But Tokyo has been forced to postpone training for volunteers, with large scale gatherings like Sunday's Tokyo Marathon already voluntarily curtailed, or halted altogether.
Meanwhile, the Yomiuri Giants baseball said on its website it would stage planned preseason games versus cross-town rival the Yakult Swallows at its Tokyo Dome stadium, but with no fans in the building.
Separately the national sumo association told Reuters a board meeting would be held on March 1 to discuss whether to proceed with its spring tournament, due to start in Osaka on March 8. Japan's professional soccer league has already called off all domestic games through the first half of March.
In another confirmed case, property developer Mitsubishi Estate Co said one of its skyscrapers in the Marunouchi business district had been visited by a person with the virus.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
Oh, well, if Abe's urging is taken as seriously as his other urging - to increase salaries, institute Premium Friday, etc., then we can all expect to be dead before the Olympics kick off.
Great leadership, Shin-Chan!
expat
Never mind that his government allowed its citizens to exit the ship without being tested, nor did it test the officials and medical personnel that boarded: "Astonishingly, the Japanese government released without a test more than 90 officials who boarded the ship during the quarantine, even though four had already tested positive — and this, according to one report, because of concern that “they won’t be able to fulfill their official duties if found positive.” The Health Ministry has since agreed to test 41 officials, but it still won’t test any medical professionals and quarantine officers who were on board, on grounds that “they had taken sufficient precautions” themselves.
As some observers have pointed out, a measure of denial and inertia is at play. The Japanese bureaucracy is notoriously dominated by a culture of “kotonakare shugi” (literally, “no-problem-ism”), which prioritizes stability and conformity, and shuns anything that might rock the institutional boat. Sound the alarm about an impending crisis and you might be blamed for causing it."
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/26/opinion/coronavirus-japan-abe.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Jimizo
Great expression. I hope you don’t mind me stealing that one.
My partner works in the Marunouchi area and she told me which building. Interesting that the article didn’t mention which building.
William77
Another urge? Seriously?
How about to make some concrete laws as the Italian PM did.