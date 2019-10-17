Abe visits typhoon-hit areas; emperor's parade likely to be postponed until Nov 10

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited communities on Thursday that were hit by a powerful typhoon, while the government said it was postponing a parade for Emperor Naruhito's formal enthronement next week because of the disaster.
Typhoon Hagibis killed at least 77 people last week when it lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and powerful wind, setting off landslides and widespread flooding as rivers burst their banks. Nine people are missing and 346 were injured.
"We'll do everything possible to restore your lives," Abe told two elderly women at an evacuation center in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, getting down on his knees to talk to them as they sat on blankets on the floor.
Abe visited Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, which suffered heavy damage in the storm. Both were also hard hit by a tsunami set off by a March 11, 2011, earthquake, which triggered a meltdown at a nuclear power station in Fukushima.
Fukushima has seen the highest number of casualties from the typhoon, with at least 28 dead as of Thursday.
Abe said the government would spend 710 million yen to help with disaster relief.
Finance Minister Taro Aso has said the government had 500 billion yen in reserves for disaster recovery and would consider an extra budget if needed.
With winter approaching and some parts of Fukushima seeing below-average temperatures, concern is rising about the health of people in evacuation centers, some of whom lost everything in the floods.
The Ministry of Land and Transportation said on Thursday that levees had broken in more than 100 places, and authorities warned that with heavy rains forecast for the weekend, more flooding could occur.
The government will postpone the parade celebrating the emperor's Oct 22 enthronement, said Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, at a news conference, adding that new dates were still being considered.
Other events connected with the enthronement will proceed as scheduled, he added.
"We are looking into new dates after considering a number of issues," Suga said. He declined to be more specific, but national broadcaster NHK said the parade would be rescheduled to Nov 10. Emperor Naruhito is set to proclaim his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries.
The emperor, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.© Thomson Reuters 2019.
12 Comments
Login to comment
Vince Black
Don't fall for these manipulative photos Japan. What's this man done for you recently? He smells a photo op to boost his image and he's there in a flash, what about trying to ease tensions with SK, reforming the pension scam and getting elderly drivers off our roads?
klausdorth
Another PR gig for the man!
Words don't count (or very little only).
Show us some action - not just promises and arrows that never hit the target!
smithinjapan
Why postpone the parade? If ever there was a time the people needed a symbol of hope and someone they can look up to, it's now. How about having a parade with a little less pomp and ceremony in the affected areas and have the Emperor and Empress reach out to the victims?
darknuts
Guys, stop it. He's doing his job as a prime minister. If he had not shown up, you'd be blasting him for showing a lack of sympathy. Some people can do no right.
JJ Jetplane
PR stunt or not. That is what most leaders do. Still, it's better that he visits than not visit. Do you really think most leaders visit disaster sites because they want to?
kwatt
This is no doubt one of politician behaviors to win next general election.
indigo
tate-mae!
Heckleberry
"Oi camera dude, did you get a good shot of that?"
"Now get me outta here at light speed"
Kag
Don't think it is a good idea as dignitaries have been invited
Kumagaijin
Was this before or after his Yasukuni offering?
Derek Grebe
We'd better still get the day off. I've got a fridge full of beer to shift.
Disillusioned
If he was sincere he'd have, food and other goodies with him and a bag of cash to shell out.
Speed
It's also because one of his dippity ministers said that this typhoon's damage was "ma ma". This is all damage control for Abe.