national

About 70 monkeys escape from zoo in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

About 70 monkeys escaped from their enclosure at Takagoyama Shizen Zoo in Futtsu City, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday. According to reports, the primates managed to flee by going through a hole torn open in their cage. 

One of the zoo caretakers contacted police at around 7:30 a.m. to report that the monkeys had escaped. The cage’s wire mesh appeared to be cut by metal shears, and the circular hole measured approximately 40 cm in height and 30 cm in width, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Zoo officials said the monkeys are believed to be in the vicinity, but none have been seen. They will continue to leave food in the area in an attempt to recapture them. 

After Typhoon Faxai hit the region last September, the metal fences were toppled, which enabled the monkeys to escape. Most of the monkeys that escaped then were eventually recaptured.

Futtsu City has been outsourcing the management of the city-run zoo to a contractor.

