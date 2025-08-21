 Japan Today
Image: iStock/itakayuki
national

Aichi city drafts ordinance to cap smartphone use at 2 hours per day outside of work, school

NAGOYA

A central Japan city said Thursday it will seek to pass an ordinance recommending all residents limit smartphone use to two hours a day outside of work and school amid concerns over the impact of excessive technology exposure, though there will be no penalties proposed.

The ordinance drafted by the city of Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture is likely to be the first such municipal regulation in Japan that targets a limit on the use of smartphones and other electronic devices, according to the city. If passed by the local assembly, the ordinance will come into effect on Oct 1.

"We want the ordinance to provide an opportunity for people to think about how they use smartphones," an official said.

To ensure that children get a good night's sleep, the draft ordinance urges elementary school students to refrain from using smartphones after 9 p.m. and junior high students and older to put their devices down by 10 p.m.

The draft acknowledged that smartphones, personal computers and tablets are necessities, but warned that overuse of social media and video streaming may have a negative impact on health and family life.

The city will work with schools and parents to promote the healthy use of electronic devices, according to the draft ordinance.

© KYODO

Over the next 20 years, some of Japan’s brightest minds may well come from the city of Toyoake.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

