Aichi governor declares state of emergency after virus spike

Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura told a press conference on Wednesday that the prefectural government will declare a state of emergency, calling on residents to refrain from making nonessential outings and trips beyond prefectural borders.

The state of emergency will be effective from Thursday through Aug 24.

The central Japan prefecture centering on Nagoya, one of the three largest metropolitan areas of the country along with Tokyo and Osaka, confirmed 144 new cases Wednesday bringing its cumulative total to 2,528.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 263 new cases of the novel coronavirus, amid the continued resurgence of infections in August.

The single-day figure, down from Tuesday's 309, brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 14,285. The metropolitan government said the number of patients in serious condition due to the virus had increased to 22.

Japan's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday topped 1,300, remaining at high levels ahead of next week's summer holiday peak, with health authorities calling on people to be cautious when they travel to their hometowns and elsewhere.

With Japan's Bon holiday season beginning next week, there are concerns that the movement of people will further spread the virus.

Shigeru Omi, chairman of a government advisory panel on the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus, urged people in Japan to take sufficient measures against infections and, if possible, exercise self-restraint in returning their hometowns.

"We particularly hope people will avoid dining together in large numbers," Omi said at a press conference, with the committee's proposal reiterating the importance of staying away from the 3Cs -- confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings.

Some prefectural governors voiced their concerns over potential visits of people from urban areas, where high numbers of infections have been reported, during the upcoming holiday season.

"Please think again if (your family visits) really have to be now," Shizuoka Gov Heita Kawakatsu said.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the coronavirus response, called on the public to consider what local governments are saying before making decisions about Bon holiday trips.

But he said the government will not officially ask for people to exercise self-restraint.

In Osaka Prefecture, 196 new cases were confirmed, with around 200 cases constantly being reported daily in recent days.

The Osaka prefectural government will begin asking nightlife establishments in the major entertainment district of Minami to suspend or shorten their hours of operations from Thursday.

