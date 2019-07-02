Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers use a facial recognition device at Narita International Airport's immigration gate in June 2018. Photo: KYODO file
national

Airports in Japan to introduce facial recognition for foreign visitors

3 Comments
TOKYO

Automatic gates using facial recognition systems will be implemented at a number of airports in Japan for short-term overseas visitors departing the country, immigration authorities said Tuesday.

The gates will come into use on July 24 at Tokyo's Haneda airport and later this year at Narita, Kansai, Fukuoka, Chubu and Chitose airports, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

Their introduction is part of efforts to deal with an expected huge inflow of foreign travelers to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The identification photo stored in the IC chip of a traveler's passport will be scanned and compared to a photograph taken at the gate, which will then open if the two images match, according to the agency.

Facial recognition gates were introduced at Haneda airport for incoming Japanese travelers in October 2017. They are now also in use for Japanese nationals at four other major airports -- Narita, Chubu, Kansai and Fukuoka.

Narita will implement the gates for outgoing foreign visitors in August, Kansai in September, Fukuoka in October, Chubu and Chitose in November, and Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture next July.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Does this mean that the fingerprinting system will become redundant?

If no, then where will the time saving be ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Will this shorten the time going through customs or just an added step to get everyone's info.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is bad and will create a lot of problems. Your face after 12-14 hours of flight will look nothing like the ine in the passport. It wasn’t enough you needed Prison like checking with finger prints and mugshots, but to add insult to the injury, now facial recognotion check too??

Verry welcoming and warm way to great your guests Japan. Very welcoming indeed. /sarcasm

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri