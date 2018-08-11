Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The air rescue helicopter Haruna Photo: Gunma Prefectural Fire Safety Division via AP
national

All 9 confirmed dead in helicopter crash in Gunma

0 Comments
TOKYO

All nine people aboard a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains were confirmed dead Saturday, authorities said.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma Prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact about an hour after takeoff Friday and crashed.

Prefectural officials said the last person aboard was retrieved Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor the opening of a mountain trail. The prefecture said it canceled Saturday's event due to the accident. It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

An investigation continued Saturday at the mountainside crash site, where debris of the helicopter was scattered and trees torn down apparently from the impact of the fall.

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash. The GPS data sent from the helicopter indicated it was making a turn a minute before the transmission stopped, Kyodo News reported. It said the helicopter was not carrying a flight data recorder.

Prefectural officials said the helicopter, which was about 20 years old, had its engine repaired in April but had no abnormality since it resumed operations in June.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog