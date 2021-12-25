Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

All U.S. forces in Japan exempted from virus tests since Sept: Hayashi

0 Comments
TOKYO

All of the U.S. forces in Japan had exempted their personnel from testing for novel coronavirus infections upon departure from the United States since Sept 3 in line with U.S. policy, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

Hayashi said the practice, which went against Japan's request to follow its border control measures, has now been changed at Japan's request. The practice came to light after a group infection was reported at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture earlier in the month.

The U.S. Defense Department had exempted its personnel from undergoing PCR tests because of the progress in vaccinations in the military and lower infection cases globally, Hayashi said at a press conference.

Under an agreement between Japan and the United States, quarantine measures for U.S. military personnel on arrival are carried out by the United States, which means they are not subject to Japanese quarantine rules at airports.

Hayashi said Japan and the United States will "further step up coordination to ensure consistency in U.S. and Japanese measures."

"We will continue to make every effort to ease the concerns of local people (over the possible spread of infections)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a separate news conference, adding those involved will be notified as soon as possible should there be any new information.

The U.S. military on Oct 1 shortened the restriction period to 10 days, in line with the Japanese government's decision. But even after Japan extended the period back to 14 days on Dec 1, the personnel continued to be subject to 10 days until Monday, according to Hayashi.

The Japanese government implemented strict border controls on Nov 30 in an attempt to stop the Omicron variant from entering by banning the entry of nonresident foreign nationals.

In addition to the ban on new entries of foreigners, Japan has imposed tougher quarantine measures for Japanese citizens and foreign residents who have recently been to certain countries or regions.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

AIDS, other STDs, now Covid 19, US military has been the primary spreader for decades.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

GoodToday  06:41 am JST

AIDS, other STDs, now Covid 19, US military has been the primary spreader for decades.

Mind keeping the blatant lies to yourself until at least 7 a.m.?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog