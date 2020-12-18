All snow-stuck vehicles on Kanetsu Expressway cleared after 2 days

Hundreds of vehicles that had remained stranded on a long stretch of expressway north of Tokyo due to heavy snow were cleared by late Friday, according to the road's operator, as efforts continued to rescue drivers two days after the congestion first formed.
Snowplows were deployed on hard-hit sections of the Kanetsu Expressway, which connects Tokyo and Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast. Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force and others shoveled snow accumulated on the road, where as many as 2,100 vehicles had been stranded.
As of 7 p.m., about 260 vehicles had remained stuck in the prefecture in the lane bound for Tokyo, according to East Nippon Expressway Co.
The opposite lane also experienced gridlock but that was cleared by Friday morning.
"I hardly slept, and I was worried because I had absolutely no information (about the situation)," said a 48-year-old man who was driving to his home near the capital from Niigata Prefecture.
The congestion began around 6 p.m. Wednesday after a large vehicle became stranded near the Shiozawa Ishiuchi Service Area in the lane bound for Tokyo.
The operator on Thursday said as many as 1,100 vehicles were still stuck on the expressway. It then said Friday that only around 70 cars remained, but retracted the number hours later, saying it had not properly counted all vehicles. It later said about 1,000 cars were stranded as of 10 a.m.
"It is regrettable that (the operator) failed to gather accurate information and that it made a large upward correction," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government's top spokesman.
In a press conference in the evening, Toru Obata, East Nippon Expressway president, said some people were taken to hospitals after feeling unwell, while apologizing to those who remained stranded.
"We could not have foreseen record levels of snowfall," he said.
Food, fuel, blankets and portable toilets were distributed to drivers of stuck vehicles.
Some vehicles were caught in the snow on the expressway between Niigata and Gunma prefectures on Wednesday night. The number of stranded cars increased through Thursday as heavy snow continued to fall.
Many people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight as the year's most intense cold spell, which began Wednesday, continued to disrupt road and train services.
According to the police and expressway operator, the line of cars stretched up to 16.5 kilometers at one point Thursday.
The Niigata Local Meteorological Office has forecast that heavy snow will continue to fall throughout the weekend in the affected region and warned drivers to be prepared for possible further traffic disruptions.© KYODO
Monty
Many people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight as the year's most intense cold spell
Wow! That is really tough!
I hope that everyone is safe and didn't catch a cold.
Drink 熱燗 when you arrive at home to warm you up!
Reckless
Man, what a nightmare. I used to drive to the Mt. Fuji area for day trips from Tokyo and always dreaded the traffic jams back at night. 3 hours of foot on the brake. I hope these people get home safely soon.
nandakandamanda
Kudos to all those working in abominable conditions to try and loosen the logjam.
Once the sun comes out though, this will all magically solve itself. Power of Nature vs Power of Humanity.
nandakandamanda
This will be their third night stuck in the snow.
Cricky
Why in a snow storm do people think "I might go for a drive?" its a disaster waiting to happen. The clock is running on these people
Goodlucktoyou
It happens every year. We pay a lot of city tax for what? How about sending the 10 billion local hall workers who spend all their time in aircon offices faxing tons of paper to other office workers, to put on a snow jacket and shovel some snow?
good job JSDF though.
Monty
It is absolutely weird to see, if you wish Safety and Good Health for people, that posters here gives you a downvote.
Something is really wrong with some Guys here!
kohakuebisu
The Japan Sea side is very snowy and people are used to living in it and moving through it. Towns designated as very snowy get extra money off the national government, so they have all kinds of big machinery to clear the roads and do a good job of it. The record snow this week has simply overcome them. If there is any blame, it is that they did not close the highway sooner. During record snowfall, It is much better for people to be on a regular main road with connecting side roads, houses, shops etc. than a highway with no way to get off. The regular roads underneath the highway in the photo are clear and the people there will be going about their business as normal. None of them will be stuck.
robert maes
Just another mismanaged situation. The Sdf should get the people out and take the keys of the vehicles. The people can wait in safe harbours ( hotels...) and get the vehicles delivered as possible
indigo
beginning of earth changes!! more and more climatic events will come. be prepared!
the earth is waking UP!
englisc aspyrgend
Some traffic jam, even got reported on the BBC!!
If other roads are clear, there would seem to be a problem with either the design or operation of this road. Snow in this area of Japan is hardly a new or surprising thing so this scale of problem simply should not have happened.
didou
@kohakuebisu
You are right.
Two years ago, the same story happened on a national or départemental road in Niigata or Fukui. Previously in Hokkaido , Yamanashi.... It happens nearly every year. When the snowfall goes beyond snow removal capabilities, it is better to stay home. Even if these people are used to snow, it will always be someone being too slow, then get stranded, or stranded simply because of the snow thickness. , or the car slipping and obstructing the traffic. Others will stay in line and not moving.
I remember this happened a few years ago in Tokyo too, This truck could not move upward in a tunnel due to snow and icy road, all the cars behind kept stranded for hours and hours.
Stay Home is the only solution
Randy Johnson
What is so hard to comprehend is that fact that one can literally have the weather forecast within seconds on their hand held device, computer, tv, radio, etc.
The lack of effort to communicate is stunning.
bob
since this happened mid-week, common sense tells us that the majority of people on the highway are there for work purposes, not a Sunday drive.
Storms such as this are common for Niigata Prefecture, and that suggests that the Prefecture dropped the ball on this one. They weren't prepared.
Ricky Kaminski13
Disclaimer, I do love Japan however,
perhaps the worlds worst purveyors of important , timely and useful information. The chain of command is way out of its depth and dangerously focused on the wrong things.
Reckless
My understanding is that the problem started from a truck getting stuck or broke down which is not foreseeable. I think Japan handled it well and I was impressed how Next workers got out there to distribute food and water. I had a close call in a rural California semi highway with heavy snowfall.
Mickelicious
In any other G7 country, they'd sue the tolled road company for not salting the road.
I wonder if they're even going to refund the toll?
WA4TKG
Hmm, good time to have a Ham / Amateur Radio in your car, huh ?
blvtzpk
Unbelievably tone deaf!!!
This comes across as ridiculously flippant and suggests that you really do not understand the perilous situation these people are in. You make it sound like those stuck in this situation have been caught in a heavy downpour of rain and may be subject to ‘the sniffles.’
ClippetyClop
I've been in a similar situation back in the 大雪 big snow that hit Kanto on Valentine's day in 2014. It was on a normal road.
Traffic was backed up, everyone sitting in their cars waiting for someone else to solve their problems, snow piling up. I got out and went up the road, found a trucker asleep in his cab, the road in front of him clear. Rattled his window, eventually he got going, then the cars behind him woke up and moved. This all happened at glacial speed.
Afformentioned trucker then came to a standstill on a slight incline due to poor tyre choice, at which point the truck behind him with equally poor tyre choice tried to overtake, failed and came to a standstill.
So now both lanes blocked and nobody can move at all. An hour or so later myself and a few people who I managed to get away from their warm seats helped us to fit chains to the truckers' tyres.
The next car who tried to overtake the stricken truck also failed. So we all had to sort his problems out too. This seemed to go on ad infinitum.
Long story cut slightly less long, it took me 9 hours for a 30 minute trip. Lots of people slept in their cars on that road that night. And it was largely due to dumb people who don't read weather reports or have the right kit.
Peter Neil
Yeah! I remember that snow! I lived north of Tokyo but stayed overnight at a hotel because I had to attend a convention that day. I have a great video on my phone of people walking around outside like giant cranes trying to get through the snow.
deadbeatles
@Monty... the censors of comment at JT, are all likely robots. No empathy, no humor, no creative thinking. They are directed, what to allow according to dull corporate leadership, not allowing independent thought.