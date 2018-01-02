American blogger apologizes for video of apparent suicide in Aokigahara forest

American blogger Logan Paul apologized Tuesday after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.
Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, posted an apology on his Twitter site , saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."
Although the video has been taken down, segments were still online. Critics, who have also gone online, say what was offensive was Paul's giggling and joking about the body.
The video, posted Sunday, shows Paul going on a trek with friends in the Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji. He seems aware that the site is sometimes chosen for suicides, but is surprised to come across what appears to be a body hanging from a tree.
He said he had wanted to raise awareness about suicide and possibly save lives, and denied his goal was to drive clicks.
"I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he said in his Twitter post.
Paul posted a more sanguine video on YouTube on Monday, showing him romping through a Tokyo park, talking about his apparel brand, visiting gadget stores and running around city streets wearing a Pokemon outfit.
He briefly mentioned the encounter with a body at the start of the video, saying, "That was weird."
Japan has a relatively high rate of suicides, with more than 21,000 a year, according to government data. Its per capita suicide rate is among the highest in the world.
Many blame the high suicide rate on the value placed on conformity, excelling and hard work in the country.
Suicide also does not suffer the religious stigma here it does in other cultures. Ritual suicide, known as seppuku or hara-kiri, has long been portrayed in movies and theater as an honorable way to take responsibility.
The Mount Fuji forest has been known for suicides for decades because people can easily get lost there, and know they won't be found for a long time.
Although Japan has many suicide-prevention groups, the culture of shame has family members of convicted criminals, people who have racked up massive debt and youngsters bullied at school often turning to suicide.
JohnDigsJapan
Another perfect example of the irresponsible behavior we respectful tourists have to try and erase from the minds of the Japanese. Goodwill ambassador he isn't. Hope he gets refused entry in the future.
Tamarama
I saw this on the BBC and it is reported in a little more detail there:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-42538495
It takes a special kind of low-life to do this.
I've never heard of this guy, but to knowingly walk into Aokigahara armed with cameras and a little crew of people, and film and joke about a body they have come across, then post it on a social media site is possibly the cheapest and worst kind of self-promotion I can imagine. It's callous, disrespectful in the extreme and narcissism gone mad.
He made all those decisions and certainly had long enough beforehand to think 'You know what, this is actually a really bad idea', but didn't, and chose to pull his little prank anyway. He's not sorry, he's just sorry he's copped negative backlash.
Suicide is terrible, it's not funny. It's certainly not entertainment or fodder for click-hungry little punks trolling the internet. That man had a family around him who would have been devastated by his disappearance and death, and this guy films his corpse and jokes about it.
Quality human.
Luddite
Laughing at a dead body, a person who took their own life. What a scumbag. youtube should close this account and remove his videos.
cla68
I never heard of this guy. Why does he have so many fans?
Weasel
Say's the clickbaiter who'll do anything just to get another million subscribers. Societal decline if this is what passes for entertainment these days.
kurisupisu
To film a suicide is not the problem but to make light of it surely is.
Suicide is a grisly business and by hanging is more so.
I had not seen death in a photograph until I read a New York newspaper years ago and it horrified me.
Suicide is an unbecoming and ugly way to leave this world and for that reason those images should be available....
Wallace Fred
Disgusting as it is, his freedom to express it is an indelible right. If you disagree with it, don't watch it.
Luddite
He can laugh at dead bodies in his own home, but youtube isn't his and has rules which he has violated, he also makes money out of his channel.
SaikoPhysco
The average caring person would've been horrified and shocked upon finding a dead body.... even if the location were known for a high rate of suicides. His reaction and the posting of it... was sheer idiocy and disrespectful. His followers will need to re-examine following him in the future.
CrazyJoe
This guy is an absolute idiot. This is the same moron that went to North Korea to espouse the country as not being that bad while ignoring everything around him that pointed to a different story. This guy is nothing but a dangerous, click-hungry opportunist.
Wallace Fred
Then if that's the case, may the chips fall where they may.
Disillusioned
That's a bit of media sculduggery! It should read, "more than 21,000 'last' year". The suicide rate was hovering around 30-35,000 every year for most of the last two decades, which averaged out at nearly 100 people every day. It is a very good thing to see the suicide rate drop so dramatically in the last 3 or 4 years, but there's no excuse for the media attempting to bury this fact in misleading statements. The statement is true, but there used to be far more than 21,000 suicides a year.
CrazyJoe
This slightly aged adolescent drives a $250,000 car, and apparently earns millions of dollars a year in "sponsorships." It is time to pull the plug on such "sponsorships," and put the brakes on the insanity of these You Tube "celebrities." I'd like to see a complete list of all of the corporations which have made this entitled kid so wealthy - let us hope that some of them think better of continuing to enrich him.
Tamarama
And therein lies the motivation behind his crocodile tears.
Kurisupisu
Huh??!! You are kidding right? I don't follow your thought process here at all.
Have you seen someone die of cancer? Hit by a car? Shot? Blown up? There aren't many 'becoming' or 'pretty' ways to die. Our mortality and the fragility of the human body is confronting, and for some, very frightening. It's also someone's death - their own, personal exit from life. People don't have the right to photograph that, let alone post it for their own personal marketing purposes.
People in Japan get absolutely slammed for jumping in front of trains because of the inconvenience to others - they are regularly called 'selfish' here at JT. This guy walked into a quiet, peaceful place to end his life. Most people are sensitive and circumspect enough to respect that.
When I first started using the internet regularly it was about 2004. I can remember a friend mentioning a grubby, bottom feeding website that I can't remember the name of now, that contained imagery and footage of this kind of thing, plus people being killed etc, etc - and it was, at that time, sort of forbidden imagery because it violated social norms of what was considered decent and reasonable, but because the web opened a portal for that kind of opportunity, it was available.
I like to think that those standards about what we consider decent and reasonable still stands.
That's what makes this guy is a grubby little bottom feeder, and I completely disagree with you.
Strangerland
That's a bit of media sculduggery! It should read, "more than 21,000 'last' year". The suicide rate was hovering around 30-35,000 every year for most of the last two decades
The last time it crossed 30,000 was 2009. Not even this decade.
thetoleratedone
Certainly was very insensitive but looking at the bigger picture suicide in Japan is a big problem and is something that needs to be publicised and this is what has happened. With the international spotlight turning on Japan in the lead up to 2020 it is a chance to look at the both positive and negative aspects of Japan, not just the stereotypes and start addressing the negative ones in a more effective manner. International attention can sometimes expedite that process.
pacint
Ahem, this is not International news as far as the suicide rate ergo the world already knows.
Read the BBC article it will open your eyes, his intent changed quickly after he got slammed online.
hooktrunk2
He is not the only Youtuber to go into the forest and make a tacky video. Instead any video about this forest should be done like the documentary featuring geologist Azusa Hayano. It is very tastefully done, but is grim all the same. Mr. Hayano volunteers his own time to check on people contemplating suicide in tents that they pitch in the forest. Many times people will take rope with them to leave a trail in case they have second thoughts and want to be able to find their way out again. The only thing I don't like about the video is 'Suicide Forest' in big letters in the beginning of the video. I don't think that was in the original documentary. Sorry, I am not posting the link. You will have to google it. It is posted as a 'Vice' video. Why did I watch? After climbing Mt. Fuji twice, I was curious why there could be such a forest at the base of this majestic mountain. I have no interest in the other thrill seeking videos.
pacint
The original video was Yanked, I found the news on BBC yesterday.
At that time the video was already gone, not sure what is currently up.
As they say even bad publicity = money in the pocket. How many new subscribers/views did he earn?
Just makes me sick.
Gobshite
Can't see what the fuss is about, I've seen documentaries about this place before which showed the same images. Don't remember any complaints then and film makers make money too.