Americans from virus-hit cruise ship head home by chartered plane

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday night to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were working.
The flights carrying U.S. passengers left Haneda Airport at around 6 a.m. Monday.
An announcement on the public address system aboard the Diamond Princess, where 3,700 passengers and crew have been held since Feb. 3, told Americans to get ready to disembark on Sunday evening for charter flights home. Passengers wearing masks could later be seen waving through the windows of buses parked near the ship.
More than 40 infected Americans from the cruise will stay in Japan for treatment, said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID).
"They are not going to go anywhere. They're going to be in hospitals in Japan," Fauci told the CBS News program "Face the Nation." "People who have symptoms will not be able to get on the evacuation plane. Others are going to be evacuated starting imminently to air force bases in the United States."
Canadian, Italian, South Korean and Hong Kong passengers were expected to follow soon, after their governments also announced plans to repatriate passengers.
"Leaving in a few hours. No details. Might be going to Texas or Nebraska," U.S. passenger Gay Courter told Reuters early Monday.
Seventy new coronavirus cases were confirmed on board, bringing the total on the ship to 355, by far the largest cluster of cases outside China. Fauci told the Washington Post there were 44 infected Americans.
On board the Diamond Princess, American passenger Matthew Smith posted a photo on Twitter showing buses parked on the shore to transport U.S. nationals. American officials in hazmat suits and masks had visited his room to check if he would disembark. He said he wanted to stay.
The ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been held in the port of Yokohama and those with the disease have been taken to hospital in Japan. No one from the ship has died.
Countries that have announced plans to fly their citizens home from the ship say they will take them only if they are symptom-free, and quarantine them on arrival.
The U.S. Department of Defense has said it is preparing to receive two flights with passengers - one to land at Travis Air Force Base, California and the other at Kelly Field/Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
The evacuees would be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
Another cruise ship, Holland America's MS Westerdam, docked in Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by ports elsewhere. An 83-year-old American passenger tested positive upon arriving in Malaysia, authorities there said. A second test requested by the cruise operator confirmed the finding.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
JCosplay
Well I’m glad the non-infected Americans will be able to come home. As well as the people from other countries as well. I am also even glad that they’re going to get quarantined even after the fact, considering the fact that symptoms can show up after you’ve been tested and shown to be negative with the virus, initially at least.
I know I’ve said this a few times before, but I really am glad that countries around the world were so thorough in quarantining people. Yes it sucks for the people being quarantined, but considering the fact that the death toll for the virus is 1500 in China alone, you obviously can’t blame these countries for being so thorough regarding the virus.
Yubaru
Good! I have been for this from the beginning! Better late then never, and it lessens the burdens on the medical resources here, as the virus is slowly spreading to different corners of the country!
obladi
I wonder if these poor souls will ever want to set foot on a cruise ship again. I know I won't.
CrazyJoe
Beyond being floating microbial incubators, these cruise ships are monuments to human excess, arrogance and waste. They pay little or no taxes, being registered in tax havens where they spend little or no time. They don't even contribute much to the economies of the places they visit, since so many needs of the passengers are fulfilled by the cruise line, not local vendors. If these horror stories now cause people to think twice before booking their cruises, that can only be a good thing, for themselves and for the planet.
Aly Rustom
Its about time. But that's what they should have done in the first place.
zichi
Some American passengers refused to leave, feeling it was safer to stay than board the buses and planes with others.
quercetum
Come and pick your own citizens, host nation Japan announces to the world. Can’t see that happening this summer. There has to be a plan B.
JonathanJo
355 on-board infected. That's about 10 percent.
Compared with Hubei province, population 58 million with 56,000 infected, ie 0.1 percent.
Even allowing for under-reporting in China, that ship's "quarantine" has clearly been a disaster.
virusrex
Allowing for the full 2 weeks incubation time for the infection every infection until now happened before initiating the quarantine, there is no way to know for now how effective it was.
Cruisers are well known to be a paradise for respiratory infections, lots of people aboard are of advanced age, everybody is in close contact for a lot of time and people with symptoms do not remain isolated, this virus is no different from the usual situation with influenza in that respect.
cracaphat
Heading home to do another 2 week quarantine there? Ah hell no.I'd rather stay in Japan,then go home.