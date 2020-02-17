Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess board their plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo early Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
national

Americans leave virus-hit cruise ship to head home by chartered plane

TOKYO

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were working.

An announcement on the public address system aboard the Diamond Princess, where 3,700 passengers and crew have been held since Feb. 3, told Americans to get ready to disembark on Sunday evening for charter flights home. Passengers wearing masks could later be seen waving through the windows of buses parked near the ship.

More than 40 infected Americans from the cruise will stay in Japan for treatment, said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID).

"They are not going to go anywhere. They're going to be in hospitals in Japan," Fauci told the CBS News program "Face the Nation." "People who have symptoms will not be able to get on the evacuation plane. Others are going to be evacuated starting imminently to air force bases in the United States."

RTS328YC.jpg
A bus carrying U.S. passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama early Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Canadian, Italian, South Korean and Hong Kong passengers were expected to follow soon, after their governments also announced plans to repatriate passengers.

"Leaving in a few hours. No details. Might be going to Texas or Nebraska," U.S. passenger Gay Courter told Reuters.

Seventy new coronavirus cases were confirmed on board, bringing the total on the ship to 355, by far the largest cluster of cases outside China. Fauci told the Washington Post there were 44 infected Americans.

On board the Diamond Princess, American passenger Matthew Smith posted a photo on Twitter showing buses parked on the shore to transport U.S. nationals. American officials in hazmat suits and masks had visited his room to check if he would disembark. He said he wanted to stay.

The ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been held in the port of Yokohama and those with the disease have been taken to hospital in Japan. No one from the ship has died.

Countries that have announced plans to fly their citizens home from the ship say they will take them only if they are symptom-free, and quarantine them on arrival.

The U.S. Department of Defense has said it is preparing to receive two flights with passengers - one to land at Travis Air Force Base, California and the other at Kelly Field/Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The evacuees would be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Another cruise ship, Holland America's MS Westerdam, docked in Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by ports elsewhere. An 83-year-old American passenger tested positive upon arriving in Malaysia, authorities there said. A second test requested by the cruise operator confirmed the finding.

