 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Mount Fuji
The top of Mount Fuji is seen in Fujikawaguchiko town, about 110 kilometers west of Tokyo. Image: AP/Hiro Komae
national

AI simulation of Mount Fuji eruption is being used to prepare Tokyo for the worst

1 Comment
By REENO HASHIMOTO
TOKYO

Mount Fuji hasn’t erupted since 1707. But for Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day, Japanese officials have released computer- and AI-generated videos showing a simulation of a potential violent eruption of the active volcano.

The videos, released this week, are meant to prepare the 37 million residents in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area for potential disasters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s video warns an eruption could strike “at any moment, without warning,” depicting volcanic ash shrouding central Tokyo, about 100 kilometers away, within hours, paralyzing transportation, disrupting food and power, and causing long-term respiratory problems.

The video ends with the message: “We need to arm ourselves with facts and prepare for disaster in our daily lives.” It shows a family’s pantry stocked with canned food and a first-aid kit.

The Tokyo government said in a statement that there are currently no signs of Fuji erupting. “The simulation is designed to equip residents with accurate knowledge and preparedness measures they can take in case of an emergency,” it explained.

But the videos have caused anxiety and confusion among some residents.

“Are there actually any signs of eruption?” said Shinichiro Kariya, a 57-year-old hospital employee. “Why are we now hearing things like ‘10 centimeters of ash could fall,’ even in Tokyo? I’m wondering why this is happening all of a sudden.”

Hiromi Ooki, who lives in Mishima City, which has prime views of Fuji, said she planned to buy emergency supplies the next day. “Nature’s power is so great that maybe it’s better if it scares us a little,” she said.

Representatives of both the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Japan’s Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Division said they had not received complaints from Tokyo residents about the videos.

University of Tokyo professor and risk communication expert Naoya Sekiya said the government has for years modeled scenarios for volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, but added that does not mean Fuji is about to erupt.

“There’s no particular significance to the timing,” Sekiya said.

Japan is highly vulnerable to natural disasters because of its climate and topography and is known for its meticulous disaster planning which spans earthquakes, typhoons, floods, mudslides and volcanic eruptions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency last August issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.

Of the world’s roughly 1,500 active volcanoes, 111 are in Japan, which lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Fuji, Japan’s tallest peak, used to erupt about every 30 years, but it has been dormant since the 18th century.

Video journalist Ayaka McGill contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Shin-Fuji, in its present form, is estimated to be approximately 8,000 years old, making it a mere baby as far as volcanoes are concerned. There are two extinct volcanoes under Shin-Fuji: Ko-Fuji and Mt. Komitake. They give the mountain its symmetrical shape. The 1707 eruption is believed to be the largest in recorded human history. The rich soil known as Kanto loam was created by eruptions of Fuji through the ages. While many are concerned that an eruption would cut the Tokaido shinkansen, it's also likely that aircraft would be grounded since the ash would likely damage jet engines. Its previous euptions were invariably accompanied by one or more major earthquake. I've always been in awe of the residents of Kagoshima City, who live directly beneath a huge active volcano.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

3 Easy Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes To Try

Savvy Tokyo