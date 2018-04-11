Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People try to move under cherry blossoms by the Japan Mint Head Office in Osaka on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Annual cherry blossom viewing event begins in Osaka

2 Comments
OSAKA

An annual cherry blossom viewing event that is a famous spring feature in Osaka, held since 1883, began Wednesday at the Japan Mint headquarters.

Visitors snapped photos with their cameras and smartphones as the weeklong seasonal event opened at about 10 a.m., displaying 349 cherry trees of 134 different varieties along a roughly 560-meter path from the venue's south gate to north gate.

Mitsuo Itayama, a 79-year-old man from the city of Sakai, said, "I look forward to this event every year. I want to take time and see the beautiful cherry blossoms."

The Japan Mint selected as this year's cherry blossom prunus serrulata, or hill cherry, with a Japanese name meaning "big lantern," which boasts spherical large flowers.

The annual event has been staged for more than 130 years, uninterrupted except for during World War II and its aftermath. It offers free admittance and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the weekend.

Last year, the cherry garden attracted some 730,000 visitors.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Has it only just reached you lot down there? Enjoy it - 's'pretty!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cherry blossoms coming out seem to be going Southward this year rather than heading North. Must be a special cold pocket of air down there and less sun perhaps?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain