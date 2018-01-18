Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Anonymous citizen donates Y2 bil to Aomori City

8 Comments
AOMORI

An anonymous resident of Aomori City has donated 2 billion yen to the city, Mayor Akihiko Onodera said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The donation was made via bank transfer on Dec 28 after the mayor met the citizen on Dec 26, Sankei Shimbun reported. The mayor said the donor wished to remain anonymous. He said the donor asked that the money be used “to improve the life expectancy of the city’s citizens.”

Onodera said the money will be used to build fully-equipped sports facilities and promote dietary educational courses aimed at nursery and primary school children.

According to a national ranking of average life spans, Aomori Prefecture has continued to be the lowest for both men and women. Thus, Aomori City is focusing on improving its residents’ health to lift them out of last place.

8 Comments
if i was about to die, i would donate all my money to my choice rather than the LDP getting half.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Cynical but straight to the useless bureaucrats coffers no doubt.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

What's that about $17 million, handsome donation which would be about ¥7,000/Aomori City citizen.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Grow and eat more apples?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Inheritance Tax on ¥2 billion would be 60%.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

A very nice gesture. I just hope the money will be put to good use. Fingers crossed.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Wow that's incredibly generous, well done to the person

1 ( +2 / -1 )

the donor asked that the money be used “to improve the life expectancy of the city’s citizens.”

A bit ironic when you consider that higher life expectencies are a major contributor to the insolvency of our public finances. If we dropped dead at 68-70 like we were supposed to, the system would go back to being sustainable.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

