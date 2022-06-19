Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Another M5-level quake jolts Ishikawa; agency warns of more

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, the second strong quake to jolt the region in as many days, the weather agency said, while warning the next week may see more of a similar intensity.

No tsunami warning was issued following Monday's quake that occurred at 10:31 a.m. and registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu, at the tip of the Noto Peninsula in the Sea of Japan coast prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The focus was at a depth of around 14 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, according to local authorities.

The temblor also registered 4 in the town of Noto and 3 in some parts of the neighboring prefectures of Niigata and Toyama.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear power facilities in the area, including Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika plant in Ishikawa, the central government said.

Bullet train services in the area were unaffected, JR East said.

When Monday's earthquake occurred, Setsuko Shinki, 80, rushed out of her home while she was in the middle of cleaning up the mess created by the previous day's quake.

"Yesterday's tremors were worse. I'm worried that the roof may fall down," she said.

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 struck the region, leaving at least six people injured in Ishikawa. It registered lower 6 on the Japanese intensity scale in Suzu.

"The quake with the lower 6 intensity was totally different," Sachi Taniguchi, 46, who manages a cafe in the city, said. Bottles were broken and other damage caused at the business by Sunday's quake.

At an intensity of lower 6, many people find it difficult to remain standing. The jolts are strong enough to move and topple over unsecured furniture, according to the agency.

The agency said Monday that people in the affected area should be cautious of more earthquakes with an intensity of around lower 6 within a week.

The two consecutive days of quakes may have caused the ground to loosen, increasing the risk of landslides and house collapses, it said.

The agency also said it believes the latest quakes are part of a series of seismic events that began in December 2020.

And an hour before this earthquake, there was a M4.4 (Shindo 4) in the N/W part of Hokkaido in the Soya District.

The Sea of Japan coastline showing a bit of noticeable activity over these past 2 days.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They will probably issue a warning after the disaster has happened with a ridiculous announcement excuse.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

No tsunami warning was issued following Monday's quake

Nice--can stay inside.

There were no injuries reported 

That's a relief.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear power facilities

They still have those?.

Bullet train services in the area were unaffected

Great,

Anything else we need to know about what we do not need to be worried?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

