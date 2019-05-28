Another crew member dead after ship collision off Chiba coast

Another crew member was found with no vital signs Tuesday as divers resumed their search for those still missing from a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan after subtle knocks were detected coming from the vessel.

The local coast guard office discovered Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, inside the ship around 2 p.m. One of the three missing crew members, he was pronounced dead later.

The 499-ton Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture early Sunday.

The four crew members on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped the incident safely. But the body of one of the four crew of the Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, was found inside the submerged ship and confirmed dead.

The body was later identified as that of Akira Yano, 72.

According to the coast guard, a faint knocking sound was heard from the Sensho Maru on Monday after a diver struck the vessel's hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters.

The coast guard is investigating whether the sound was made by a missing crew member, it said. The ship is resting on the seafloor on its port side.

The two missing crew members are Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67, according to the coast guard.

