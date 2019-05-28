Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Another crew member dead after ship collision off Chiba coast

2 Comments
CHIBA

Another crew member was found with no vital signs Tuesday as divers resumed their search for those still missing from a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan after subtle knocks were detected coming from the vessel.

The local coast guard office discovered Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, inside the ship around 2 p.m. One of the three missing crew members, he was pronounced dead later.

The 499-ton Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture early Sunday.

The four crew members on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped the incident safely. But the body of one of the four crew of the Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, was found inside the submerged ship and confirmed dead.

The body was later identified as that of Akira Yano, 72.

According to the coast guard, a faint knocking sound was heard from the Sensho Maru on Monday after a diver struck the vessel's hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters.

The coast guard is investigating whether the sound was made by a missing crew member, it said. The ship is resting on the seafloor on its port side.

The two missing crew members are Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67, according to the coast guard.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

let's hope that some of them survived

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not a good week for Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL