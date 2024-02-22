Another executive with Japan's top refiner Eneos fired for sexual harassment

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

The head of a renewable energy subsidiary of Japan's top refiner, Eneos Holdings, has been fired for sexual harassment, the companies announced Wednesday.

Japan Renewable Energy Corp said in a statement it dismissed chairperson Shigeru Yasu after an internal investigation confirmed sexual harassment at a social gathering in December. The company launched the probe after a whistleblower reported the case.

JRE offered a “deep apology” to the victim and its stakeholders, saying such an act is "not acceptable.”

Yasu is the third executive with the Eneos group to be fired over sexual harassment in two years. Late last year, Eneos Holdings' then-president Takeshi Saito was dismissed for getting drunk and hugging a woman. In 2022, Eneos chairperson Tsutomu Sugimori resigned after sexually harassing a woman serving customers at a restaurant.

The new statement said the company has repeatedly reminded employees of "the importance of the respect of human rights and ensuring compliance” through company training and other means, but it will review the content of education programs and study more effective measures.

Change is coming slowly in Japan, which consistently ranks near the bottom in international gender equality surveys and where sexual misconduct complaints are often disregarded. Victims tend to face criticism for speaking up.

