Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Another executive with Japan's top refiner Eneos fired for sexual harassment

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

The head of a renewable energy subsidiary of Japan's top refiner, Eneos Holdings, has been fired for sexual harassment, the companies announced Wednesday.

Japan Renewable Energy Corp said in a statement it dismissed chairperson Shigeru Yasu after an internal investigation confirmed sexual harassment at a social gathering in December. The company launched the probe after a whistleblower reported the case.

JRE offered a “deep apology” to the victim and its stakeholders, saying such an act is "not acceptable.”

Yasu is the third executive with the Eneos group to be fired over sexual harassment in two years. Late last year, Eneos Holdings' then-president Takeshi Saito was dismissed for getting drunk and hugging a woman. In 2022, Eneos chairperson Tsutomu Sugimori resigned after sexually harassing a woman serving customers at a restaurant.

The new statement said the company has repeatedly reminded employees of "the importance of the respect of human rights and ensuring compliance” through company training and other means, but it will review the content of education programs and study more effective measures.

Change is coming slowly in Japan, which consistently ranks near the bottom in international gender equality surveys and where sexual misconduct complaints are often disregarded. Victims tend to face criticism for speaking up.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog