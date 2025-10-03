Anti-foreigner sentiments on the rise as Japan faces a population crisis

Outside a train station near Tokyo, hundreds of people cheer as Sohei Kamiya, head of the surging nationalist party Sanseito, criticizes Japan’s rapidly growing foreign population.
As opponents, separated by uniformed police and bodyguards, accuse him of racism, Kamiya shouts back, saying he is only talking common sense.
Sanseito, while still a minor party, made big gains in July’s parliamentary election, and Kamiya's “Japanese First” platform of anti-globalism, anti-immigration and anti-liberalism is gaining broader traction ahead of a ruling party vote Saturday that will choose the likely next prime minister.
Anti-immigrant policies, which allow populists to vent their dissatisfaction on easy targets, are appealing to more Japanese as they struggle with dwindling salaries, rising prices and bleak future outlooks.
“Many Japanese are frustrated by these problems, though we are too reserved to speak out. Mr Kamiya is spelling them all out for us,” said Kenzo Hagiya, a retiree in the audience who said the “foreigner problem” is one of his biggest concerns.
The populist surge comes as Japan, a traditionally insular nation that values conformity and uniformity, sees a record surge of foreigners needed to bolster its shrinking workforce.
In September, angry protests fueled by social media misinformation about a looming flood of African immigrants quashed a government-led exchange program between four Japanese municipalities and African nations.
Even the governing party, which has promoted foreign labor and tourism, now calls for tighter restrictions on foreigners, but without showing how Japan, which has one of the world's fastest-aging and fastest-dwindling populations, can economically stay afloat without them.
Kamiya says his platform has nothing to do with racism
“We only want to protect the peaceful lives and public safety of the Japanese,” he said at the rally in Yokohama, a major residential area for foreigners. Japanese people tolerate foreigners who respect the “Japanese way,” but those who cling to their own customs are not accepted because they intimidate, cause stress and anger the Japanese, he said.
Kamiya said the government was allowing foreign workers into the country only to benefit big Japanese businesses.
“Why do foreigners come first when the Japanese are struggling to make ends meet and suffering from fear?” Kamiya asked. “We are just saying the obvious in an obvious way. Attacking us for racial discrimination is wrong.”
Kamiya's anti-immigrant message is gaining traction
All five candidates competing in Saturday's governing Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote to replace outgoing Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister are vowing tougher measures on foreigners.
One of the favorites, former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a hardline ultra-conservative, was criticized for championing unconfirmed claims that foreign tourists abused deer at a park in Nara, her hometown.
Takaichi later said she wanted to convey the growing sense of anxiety and anger among many Japanese about ”outrageous" foreigners.
During the July election campaign, far-right candidates insulted Japan's about 2,000 Kurds, many of whom fled persecution in Turkey.
A Kurdish citizen, who escaped to Japan as a child after his father faced arrest for complaining about military hazing, said he and his fellow Kurds have had to deal with people calling them criminals on social media.
Japan has a history of discrimination against ethnic Koreans and Chinese, dating from the colonialist era in the first half of the 20th century.
Some of that discrimination persists today, with insults and attacks targeting Chinese immigrants, investors and their businesses.
Hoang Vinh Tien, 44, a Vietnamese resident who has lived in Japan for more than 20 years, says foreigners are often underpaid and face discrimination, including in renting apartments. He says he has worked hard to be accepted as part of the community.
“As we hear about trouble involving foreigners, I share the concerns of the Japanese people who want to protect Japan, and I support stricter measures for anyone from any country, including Vietnam," Hoang said.
Rising foreigner numbers, but not nearly enough to bolster the economy
Japan’s foreign population last year hit a new high of more than 3.7 million. That's only about 3% of the country’s population. Japan, which also promotes inbound tourism, aims to receive 60 million visitors in 2030, up from 50 million last year.
The foreign workforce tripled over the past decade to a record 2.3 million last year, according to Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare statistics. An increase of 300,000 from a year earlier was twice the projected pace. Many work in manufacturing, retail, farming and fishing.
Even as the foreign population surged, only about 12,000 foreigners were arrested last year, despite alarmists’ claims that there would be a crimewave, National Police Agency figures show.
The pro-business ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 1993 launched a foreign trainee program and has since drastically expanded its scope in phases. But the program has been criticized as an exploitive attempt to make up for a declining domestic workforce. It will be renewed in 2027 with more flexibility for workers and stricter oversight for employers.
Many Japanese view immigrants as cheap labor who speak little Japanese, allow their children to drop out of school and live in high-crime communities, says Toshihiro Menju, a professor at Kansai University of International Studies and an expert on immigration policies.
He says the prejudice stems from Japan's “stealth immigration system” that accepts foreign labor as de facto immigrants but without providing adequate support for them or an explanation to the public to help foster acceptance.
A Sanseito supporter in her 50s echoed some of these views but acknowledged that she has never personally encountered trouble with foreigners.
Meanwhile, Japan faces real economic pain if it doesn't figure out the immigration issue.
The nation will need three times more foreign workers, or a total of 6.7 million people, than it currently allows, by 2040 to achieve 1.24% annual growth, according to a 2022 Japan International Cooperation Agency study. Without these workers, the Japanese economy, including the farming, fishing and service sectors, will become paralyzed, experts say.
It is unclear whether Japan can attract that many foreign workers in the future, as its dwindling salaries and lack of diversity makes it less attractive.
A growing party that's part of a changing political landscape
Sanseito started in 2020 when Kamiya began attracting people on YouTube and social media who were discontent with conventional parties.
Kamiya, a former assembly member in the town of Suita, near Osaka, focused on revisionist views of Japan’s modern history, conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine ideas and spiritualism.
Kamiya said he's “extremely inspired by the anti-globalism policies” of U.S. President Donald Trump, but not his style. He invited a conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk to Tokyo for talks days before his assassination has been also connecting with far-right parties such as the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) and Britain's Reform UK.
His priority, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, is to further expand his support base, and he hopes to field more than 100 candidates in future elections.
didou
Prime article to have a maximum of comments and views.
For a country self-sufficient at less than 40% for food, Kamiya should also promote the Made in Japan. Unfortunately, it needs foreigners ( I mean foreign countries) for that and Japan is eternally linked with foreigners
didou
The same why Japanese emigrated to South America 100 years ago, which was encouraged by the government at that time
sakurasuki
Japan need foreigners for cheap labor, pension, taking care elder etc.
https://www.staffingindustry.com/news/global-daily-news/japan-faces-shortage-almost-million-foreign-workers-2040
https://asia.nikkei.com/spotlight/japan-immigration/japan-headed-for-shortage-of-970-000-foreign-workers-in-2040
However at the same time Japan reject foreigners. Make sense right?
Fueled by right wing and being picked up by other politician.
u_s__reamer
This wannabe Chump will be devoured by the bigger fascist animals in Japan's jungle.
JeffLee
Falling lower real wages is Japan's essential economic problem. That problem is certainly not not solved when companies, with govt support, bring large numbers of people from developing countries willing to work for even lower wages. Hello, poverty!.
The policy is helping the big corporates, as they rake in record-high profits, but is having the opposite effect on low and middle income workers. Japanese in the lower income brackets should be protesting.
KnightsOfCydonia
Some good points raised in the comments about how Japanese feel about foreigners and should not be simply dismissed as racist.
Japanese are concerned for their future and will follow someone who they feel gives them a voice, let's make sure it is a positive choice or we end up like the current USA.
Both the left and the right need to work together, somehow..
Geeter Mckluskie
There were 720,000 births in Japan in 2024, and approximately 1.6 million deaths. That means around twice as fewer old people as babies in Japan in a single year. Japan’s elderly are disappearing at twice the rate as babies being born. This signals a levelling out of the demographic pyramid which is prudent in an age in which 30-50% of current jobs are forecasted to become obsolete within the next two decades. Japan also levies an inheritance tax from 30-55% on money, property etc. being passed on to the next generation so the generation which saw the highest increase in wealth passing on in huge numbers (the baby boomers of the generation which had 3 times the birth rate) will be leaving behind that accrued wealth to both the government and the next generation of fewer people. How is that a problem exactly?
A.reduction.in.population.at.this.point.in.Japan's.history.is.prudent
Show less
jinjapan
I'm not sure about Tokyo, but in the Kyushu area every other shop has a "Help Wanted" sign on it. Also, the farmers seriously need the help as they're aging & all the young ones are not interested in manual labor, so they're leaving for the bigger cities. Shooting themselves in the foot here it seems.
Yrral
Lots of Japanese should blame their culture that fail them , foreigner will adapt and evolve regardless,if anyone fail they fail to adapt themselves
MarkX
This comment is why I dislike this guy. We are only tolerated by the Japanese according to him, meaning we are not really equals, but something that is used and then discarded when they are finished with us.
How many industries especially IT would shut down if all the foreign workers were let go or just didn't show up?
Think again Sohei my boy!
bass4funk
Trump is not a bigot, he just wants people to enter the country legally, nothing bigoted about that, we are a sovereign nation. In fact he encourages legal immigration as long as you follow the law and rules and then you can buy your way in for $100k with the Trump coin which will give you citizenship, you need self-sufficient, clean record and not a financial burden to the nation, seems reasonable and sensible. But we also have the space, Japan is a small island, they don't have the space, the resources and now the will to take in heavy number of migrants, particularly from 3rd world countries and add to that, thy have deep concerns about the Muslim community and people not willing to assimilate is particularly in the Tokyo and Osaka area a growing problem, so there is reason for serious concern.
deanzaZZR
JT sure does love publishing articles on Sohei Kamiya and Sanseito.
finally rich
I've never been happier for driving everywhere completely isolated from the crowds, and I live and work in Tokyo.
The Japanese has been upset by a small slice of the foreign population (kawaguchi kurds, land grabbing chinese investors, african americans behaving badly on the subway) but they only have 1 word for this which is "gaikokujin", and I don't want to be the target of some uneducated folk's ire because they think all "foreigners/immigrants" are the problem, even those ones who speak the language, have a house, japanese family and are just minding their business while moving millions of yen every month.
finally rich
Exactly... Japan has not been invaded like the US or Europe, yesterday I saw a campaign saying "これ以上日本を壊すな" ("don't dare ruining Japan even more") without refering to anyone but I find it laughable they're trying to shift the attention to foreigners as the root of all their problems... unless you're in Asakusa or Shibuya or Tsukiji, you'll have a very hard time finding any foreigner walking down the street, my daily life is 100% japanese people around me, and I go pretty much everywhere in central Tokyo every single day.
itsonlyrocknroll
Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya, is nothing more than a posturing 100-yen shop YouTube revolutionary.
His discriminatory prejudicial antiforeigner rant filled, a rather comical having significant limitations of understanding foreign policies, research on the fact that foreigners are largely short-term employment contracts.
Low grade six form playground political competence.
One thing though, Sohei Kamiya is not a racist.
Just a loud mouth, handed a microphone, afforded a platform by a media looking for a useful idiot.
It is the next generation that are seemingly looking up taking notice, from their zombie phones that should be concerning.
Most of the long term foreign residents in japan, settled from marriage.with families, children at schools, respected by their communities, pay taxes.
grc
Reversion to type.
Meiyouwenti
The article is full of leftist cliches: populists, ultra conservative, conformity, racist and insular. A shrinking population doesn’t necessarily mean a shrinking economy in the post-Industrial Revolution era where higher productivity more than makes up manpower shortages.