AstraZeneca to produce 90 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Japan said on Thursday it will procure a majority of 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine from domestic makers, as production problems overseas have raised concerns over timely distribution.
AstraZeneca has scaled back supplies it had promised to the European Union and Australia. Thailand also confirmed this week reduced supply from AstraZeneca.
The British-Swedish company confirmed to Japan's health ministry that more than 90 million doses will be produced within the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.
"We believe it is very important to be able to produce the vaccines domestically," Kato told reporters.
Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, with Daiichi Sankyo Co, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co and other local partners agreeing to make and distribute the shots.
While AstraZeneca began Japanese trials of the vaccine last summer, earlier than Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, it has not yet filed for Japanese approval of its formula, leaving the rival shot the only one currently under review in the country.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters for comment.
Japan plans to begin its inoculation push in late February, with the Pfizer vaccine for front-line medical workers. The country trails most major economies in starting inoculations due its dependence on overseas makers and a requirement that the vaccines go through domestic trials.
Japan faces major logistical hurdles that some experts say will make it difficult for it to vaccinate a large portion of its population ahead of the planned start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from July.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
4 Comments
Login to comment
i@n
Yes domestic production capability is of utmost importance to securing supply
i@n
While they havent applied for approval yet, its good to know the local trials have long been underway
Monty
Things about the vaccine are really exciting,...will the vaccine come, will it not come, is it safe, is it not safe, if it comes when will it come, who will be the first to be vaccinated, how about vaccine at the Olympics, if it comes which company is the producer...and so on...
Everyday different, sometimes strange and sometimes surprising news!
Zoroto
When is the production starting? AstraZeneca hasn't even filed for approval according to the article....
i@n
What i want to understand is why limit to 90million. They should have licensed japan to produce as much as possible to help out in global production and should have started long ago.
I guess it needs use approval first before production can commence
zatoizugoodo
Enough talking, just do it.
marcelito
We believe it is very important to be able to produce the vaccines domestically," Kato told reporters..
Indeed, the J- pharmaceutical companies are big donors to the LDP and have a bunch of retired amakudari bureaucrats and politicians as special advisors and board members. Hence domestic production and profits are of utmost importance.
i@n
Concern now is whether it will still be effective to the new and upcoming virus variants
justasking
Most probably next year. Production in Japan is wrapped in unlimited layers of thick red tape.
Monty
@ian
Concern now is whether it will still be effective to the new and upcoming virus variants
Exactly...some are saying yes...some are saying probably...