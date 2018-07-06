Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait to be evacuated from the roof of a house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: KYODO
national

At least 16 dead, 50 missing as heavy rain hits southwestern Japan

9 Comments
OSAKA

The death toll from heavy rains in wide areas of western Japan rose to 16 with more than 50 missing Saturday, as downpours triggered landslides and flooding that smashed homes and swept away cars.

Some 4,800 members of the Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighting service took part in searching for people trapped, wounded or dead. Heavy rainfall had damaged more than 500 homes and injured at least 40 people as of 7 a.m., according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Evacuation orders or advisories were issued to over 3 million households as flooding and landslides intensified in Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures in particular.

Of the 16 people killed, nine were confirmed dead in Hiroshima, local authorities said, with the rest dying in Osaka, Shiga, Hyogo, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.

In Hiroshima, a woman in her 40s died in a landslide and a man found in a swollen river was confirmed dead, while another man was found dead after he called a fire station to report that a mudslide had struck his home.

The government set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office to gather information, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

At a meeting with ministers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed them to "prioritize lifesaving and send rescue crews without delay."

Emergency warnings were lifted in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Hiroshima but remain in place in four other prefectures including Okayama.

Since the downpour began Thursday, the weather agency has forecast record amounts of rain through Sunday, warning of flooding, mudslides and lightning strikes.

Over 90 millimeters of per-hour rain has been observed in the city of Susaki, Kochi Prefecture and more than 70 mm in the city of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In the 24-hour period through noon on Sunday, 250 millimeters of rain is forecast in the Tokai and southern Kyushu regions, 200 mm in the Shikoku and Hokuriku regions, and 150 mm in the Kinki and northern Kyushu regions.

In 20 years here, I've seen some horrific storms, but this storm made all of them pale in comparison!

Parts of the area I live in in Yamaguchi Prefecture, had/have road flooding where there are no rivers, and those that do, became part of the rivers.

Evacuation warnings were received via smartphone, twice. One for mudslides and the other for flooding. I opted to stay home.

Workmen on a construction site behind my house, were continuing to work through the torrential rain and ultimately had to be ordered to stop and leave by local police.

Some schools in the local vicinity, surprisingly did not close until the first warning was received, despite the first /ground floor, being under several inches of water in a nearby elementary.

Local news is showing the aftermath this morning and its not pretty.

Be careful out there folks!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

6 dea, 36 missing now. The footage out of Saka-cho in Hiroshima looks ghastly. Been raining in Kobe for 50 straight hours.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In more than 25 years we have never before had extreme weather warnings when they are purple which is the whole of Kobe. The rain is getting heavy again and will continue until tomorrow. The roads down from the mountains are covered with tree debris. Several friends evacuated from river and mountain areas. Hope we don't get any aftershocks from the Osaka earthquake.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Zichi, my understanding of this is Kobe is still in the red. The purple tokubetsu keiho for Hyogo is for other areas.

http://www.jma.go.jp/jp/warn/332_table.html

3 ( +3 / -0 )

jcapan

you are correct

http://web.bosai.pref.hyogo.lg.jp.e.yo.hp.transer.com

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Sucks man. RIP to the departed. Stay safe y’all in that area. Kisses.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Be careful out there.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Told to evacuate yesterday. Went there. Just one family. No rain. Train stopped.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Very sad.

This hardly made world news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

