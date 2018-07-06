At least 16 dead, 50 missing as heavy rain hits southwestern Japan

People wait to be evacuated from the roof of a house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon.

The death toll from heavy rains in wide areas of western Japan rose to 16 with more than 50 missing Saturday, as downpours triggered landslides and flooding that smashed homes and swept away cars.

Some 4,800 members of the Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighting service took part in searching for people trapped, wounded or dead. Heavy rainfall had damaged more than 500 homes and injured at least 40 people as of 7 a.m., according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Evacuation orders or advisories were issued to over 3 million households as flooding and landslides intensified in Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures in particular.

Of the 16 people killed, nine were confirmed dead in Hiroshima, local authorities said, with the rest dying in Osaka, Shiga, Hyogo, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.

In Hiroshima, a woman in her 40s died in a landslide and a man found in a swollen river was confirmed dead, while another man was found dead after he called a fire station to report that a mudslide had struck his home.

The government set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office to gather information, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

At a meeting with ministers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed them to "prioritize lifesaving and send rescue crews without delay."

Emergency warnings were lifted in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Hiroshima but remain in place in four other prefectures including Okayama.

Since the downpour began Thursday, the weather agency has forecast record amounts of rain through Sunday, warning of flooding, mudslides and lightning strikes.

Over 90 millimeters of per-hour rain has been observed in the city of Susaki, Kochi Prefecture and more than 70 mm in the city of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In the 24-hour period through noon on Sunday, 250 millimeters of rain is forecast in the Tokai and southern Kyushu regions, 200 mm in the Shikoku and Hokuriku regions, and 150 mm in the Kinki and northern Kyushu regions.

