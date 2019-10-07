At least 20 N Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol vessel

Japanese authorities said they are searching for several North Korean fishermen thrown into the sea off Japan's northern coast after their boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol vessel and sank early Monday in an area crowded with poachers from the North.
At least 20 North Koreans were rescued by a Fisheries Agency ship after a search and rescue operation began, said agency official Satoshi Kuwahara.
Fisheries Agency officials said the Japanese patrol ship had no major damage and was able to move on its own.
The North Korean ship sank about half an hour after the collision at 9:10 a.m., Japan's coast guard said. It said some of its aircraft and vessels were headed to the area to join the search for the North Koreans.
The collision was in an area known as Yamatotai, off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture.
The area is disputed between Japan and North Korea, which have no diplomatic ties. The two countries also have disputes over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the issue of the North's abduction of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.
The North Korean boat had made an unauthorized entry into the Japanese exclusive economic zone and the collision occurred just as the Japanese patrol boat was warning it to move out, Kuwahara told reporters. He said officials are investigating how the two ships collided.
Japan has stepped up patrols in the area in recent years as North Korean squid poaching has surged. This year, ships from Japan's Fisheries Agency and coast guard have been patrolling in the area since May, Kuwahara said.
Japanese fisheries patrollers have issued nearly 500 expulsion orders to poachers, most of them from North Korea, between May and August this year, according to the Fisheries Agency.
Experts say the increase in North Korean squid poaching is due to the country's campaign to boost fish harvests. The poachers are believed to be related to an influx of ghost boats that have washed onto Japan's northern coast, fisheries officials have said.
In June, Japan's coast guard pushed more than 300 North Korean boats back from the same waters where Monday's incident occurred. Japan also said an armed North Korean fishing boat aimed a gun at and "threatened" a Japanese patrol ship in August.
Samit Basu
Do expect North Korean retaliation with a missile landing closer to Japan.
rgcivilian1
The fired one that landed in the EEZ of Japan, and now not "might have" the collision occurred within Japan's exclusive economic zone and in accordance with the Constitution Japan does have the right to defend itself. Any additional provocation by NK or any country falls under the summation of an attack against Japan as payback and not acceptable in any or by UN or countries. The US should under the "high cost" agreement aid Japan in defending it against invasion or rebuttal attacks. Else what's the point in Japan buying all the expensive equipment, training etc and pay for the US to be here. Unless the US aids Japan in such a rebuttal attack then the alliance is worthless and the US becomes an occupier proving what others have said for many years...hmmm
Do the hustle
A collision? It was 9am and clear visibility. The DPRK ship was in Japan’s economic zone. It doesn’t sound like an accident to me. It sounds more like a ramming.
Wesley
Good. About time. Japan is has been too soft. It's time to stand up & fight back.
Vince Black
This is an obvious set up by NK. Japan stupidly walked right into it.
Mizuame
Ships of this size are not very controllable in terms of speed or course - there is always a delay in the response to a command, making for difficult judgments. An attempt by A to ram B can, within a few seconds, turn into the reverse situation: B ramming A.