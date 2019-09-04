Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Keikyu Line train lies derailed after colliding with a truck in Yokohama on Thursday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

At least 30 injured after train, truck collide at rail crossing in Yokohama

TOKYO

A commuter train and a truck loaded with citrus fruit collided at a rail crossing in Yokohama on Thursday, injuring at least 30 people.

Police and fire department officials said the collision occurred at around 11:40 a.m. as the truck entered a railway crossing on the Keikyu Line between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations. The first three carriages of the eight-car train were derailed.

train2.jpg
A train is derailed after its collision with a truck in Yokohama on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

The Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people on the train received first aid at the scene. The truck driver was seriously injured, police said.

Television footage on NHK showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck. Gray smoke billowed from the truck and the train cars were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.

The truck driver was pulled out of the debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious condition, according to NHK. It said the injuries to others were not life threatening.

A male passenger who was in the front car told NHK that the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

It isn't every day that you see something like this happening on Japan's rail network.

I'm glad that there hasn't been any reported deaths from this incident. From the footage it could've easily been a lot worse and I'm quite surprised that it wasn't.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

So, how did the truck end up on the tracks in front of the train? There are boom gates at that crossing. Did he have a mechanical failure, tried to push his luck with timing or was it deliberate?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

that look horrible from the photo thank god no one is dead

1 ( +1 / -0 )

