Baby panda appears before selected guests, media at Ueno Zoo

A baby panda born six months ago made her debut before the cameras in Japan Monday, a day before a doting public gets an eagerly-awaited glimpse of the cuddly animal.
The panda named Xiang Xiang -- derived from the Chinese character for "fragrance" -- has sparked a media frenzy since her birth on June 12 at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo.
Broadcasters aired live footage of the cub nimbly climbing a tree and chomping on bamboo in a special cage.
Along with local schoolchildren, selected media were permitted to watch and film the panda through a glass shield.
The public will get their first chance to see Xiang Xiang on Tuesday, the zoo's first baby panda exhibition since 1988.
"Xiang Xiang has been thriving with the loving nurturing by mum Shin Shin," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a ceremony, describing the baby as "a new treasure of Tokyo".
The panda cub weighs 12.3 kilograms and is the size of a medium-sized dog, zoo officials said, adding that it is in good health.
In order to reduce stress on the panda and avoid crowds, the zoo will limit the maximum number of visitors to 2,000 a day for a one- to two-minute slot until the end of January.
The zoo received nearly 250,000 applications for a lottery to see Xiang Xiang.
For avid panda fans who miss out, the zoo will offer a live stream of Xiang Xiang's daily life from Tuesday for a year.
Mum Shin Shin, which mated with Ri Ri in February, had previously given birth in 2012 –- the zoo's first panda delivery in 24 years -- only for the cub to die from pneumonia six days later.
Zookeepers have since given the adult pandas some private space in a bid to create an environment for the bashful creatures to mate successfully -- a notoriously difficult process.
Until recently considered an endangered species, it is estimated that around 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in central China.© 2017 AFP
Goodlucktoyou
A rusty bolt in a concrete block in a small cell. The panda deserves a better environment.
plasticmonkey
@Goodluck
Absolutely right.
It's all for the show. It has nothing to do with protecting these animals. The Ueno Zoo is terrible. It's why these pandas have a higher mortality rate than those in the wild.
Sorry, Yuriko, endangered animals are not the treasure of Tokyo. Pandas taken from their natural habitat to live in a cage and be gawked at for the sake of commercial profit is pretty sick.
The question the media here never asks is why these pandas need to be in the Ueno Zoo in the first place.
FizzBit
Bingo! Made my heartbreak to see the polar bear run in circles at the San Diego zoo back in 92. Disgusting!
browny1
With all the expected media / public frenzied attention, I'd thought Ueno would have made the Panda quarters slightly more ....you know natural, expansive considering this is a money spinner for them.
I know there is an adjacent area that actually has some real plants and grass, but for the premier zoo in Japan, this is an embarrassment.
And an equal concern is the fawning public, focussed head-on to kawaiiii! The tv accounts sent shivers down my spine. A tree trunk / log bolted into a metal support is not a tree, but the newscasters think so, as they explained with delight how the little one climbs and nestles himself in the tree.
Research, education about, protection and conservation of wild animals is paramount in 21st C models of "zooligical gardens".
Gawking shows, no matter how well intentioned, belong to a bygone era.
Peter Bowie
My thoughts completely..
Browny 1, your a legend...
keeping wild , endangered species in captivity, is always a roll of the dice..
lets hope , the future , for these Kirei/
kawaii animals looks rosy....
bones
Ah yes, keep animals in captivity away from there natural habitat and put them on display for people to look at like other stolen artifacts, and while your at it make a profit off these poor animals by selling merchandise bearing their likeness to gullible soulless individuals who are too blind to see the animals are not the ones benefiting from anything.
Geoff Gillespie
I'm afraid you're all missing the point slightly here. The panda is endangered for a reason. Nature has decided it's time for it to check out and all we're doing is getting in the way. I saw a documentary a while back about the panda's lot and it was heartbreaking. Those sad eyes are actually saying "...please, put me out of my misery". And what do we do? Just 'cos they're cute...? Spend the money on preserving a more deserving species, that's what I say...
(Sandbags and tin helmet at the ready...)