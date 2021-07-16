Newsletter Signup Register / Login
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach bows after placing flowers at the Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph in Hiroshima on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
national

Bach, in Hiroshima, says Olympics 'beacon of hope' for peaceful future

5 Comments
HIROSHIMA

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Friday the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be a "beacon of hope" for a more peaceful future, during his one-day visit to Hiroshima.

Bach also said in a speech that his visit to the city, devastated by a U.S.-dropped atomic bomb in 1945, reaffirms the "peace mission in the Olympic movement" and called for more solidarity within and among societies.

"Without solidarity there is no peace," he said at the Peace Memorial Park.

Bach's trip, which has been at the vanguard of the global campaign to abolish nuclear weapons, comes as public frustration persists over the IOC pushing ahead with the Olympics despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It coincided with the starting day of an Olympic truce, the idea dating back to ancient Greece and restored by the United Nations in 1993 to call for a worldwide cease-fire during the games.

Bach visited the Peace Memorial Park and observed a moment of silence after laying a wreath at its cenotaph, dedicated to the victims of the bomb dropped by the United States in World War II.

The 67-year-old German, who arrived in Japan last week, also took a tour of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in the park and met a survivor of the bombing, together with Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Japanese organizing committee of the Olympics, and local officials.

AP21197233766241.jpg
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, right, walks with atomic bomb survivor Fumiaki Kajima at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

AP21197163337095.jpg
Protesters gather before International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

A civic group calling for the cancellation of Bach's visit to Hiroshima said in an online petition that staging the Olympics amid the pandemic will be a "disregard for people's health and lives, and shows that the games is not 'a festival of peace.'"

The petition, launched last week, had received over 70,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

Another civic group filed a complaint earlier this week with the Hiroshima city and prefectural governments over Bach's visit, arguing it is taking advantage of their endeavors at promoting world peace and thus "dishonoring" survivors of the bombing.

They have also raised concerns about Bach traveling to Hiroshima from Tokyo when the capital is under a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency.

Bach's earlier plan to visit Hiroshima and attend a torch relay event in May was canceled due to a resurgence of infections across the country at the time.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

I feel it is very disrespectful for anyone to ignore the wishes of local people.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"Without solidarity there is no peace," he said at the Peace Memorial Park.

Spoken like a true autocrat.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Bach also said in a speech that his visit to the city, devastated by a U.S.-dropped atomic bomb in 1945, reaffirms the "peace mission in the Olympic movement" and called for more solidarity within and among societies.

Kind of ironic that he visited a city that was devastated considering he may do just that to another one by his stupid insistence on holding the games...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"Beacon of hope?" You forgot "safe and secure" too. Nothing but a photo op, hope you go to the irradiated zone in Fukushima and tout the same there; after all this was supposed to be the Recovery Olympics.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

And here is what Bach was asking Suga before going to Hiroshima.

IOC’s Bach asks Suga to lift ban on spectators if virus crisis eases. https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14396489

0 ( +1 / -1 )

irony off man.

really.

sometimes its smarter to be quiet than to annoy people with empty talk.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Disgusting.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It would be quite ironic if Bach caught the Delta Variant while here.

If only. His actions are going to directly lead to a surge of infections that will be long felt after he's shoved off so personally I feel that he deserves to catch it. If he's going to get rich off of this its only fair that he share in the harm and misery he's directly responsible for.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

2024 - Paris

2028 - Los Angeles

Demand for hosting the Olympics has decreased. Paris and LA were the only cities for the upcoming 2 Games. The Olympics has lost its reputation because of absurd demands put on host cities and the waste of money, space, infrastructure in the aftermath of most of the instances.

And especially after this year's backlash from people in Japan, the Olympics will no longer be a beacon of hope. It's just another means of making money for greedy politicians.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

