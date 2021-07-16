Bach, in Hiroshima, says Olympics 'beacon of hope' for peaceful future

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach bows after placing flowers at the Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph in Hiroshima on Friday.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Friday the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be a "beacon of hope" for a more peaceful future, during his one-day visit to Hiroshima.

Bach also said in a speech that his visit to the city, devastated by a U.S.-dropped atomic bomb in 1945, reaffirms the "peace mission in the Olympic movement" and called for more solidarity within and among societies.

"Without solidarity there is no peace," he said at the Peace Memorial Park.

Bach's trip, which has been at the vanguard of the global campaign to abolish nuclear weapons, comes as public frustration persists over the IOC pushing ahead with the Olympics despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It coincided with the starting day of an Olympic truce, the idea dating back to ancient Greece and restored by the United Nations in 1993 to call for a worldwide cease-fire during the games.

Bach visited the Peace Memorial Park and observed a moment of silence after laying a wreath at its cenotaph, dedicated to the victims of the bomb dropped by the United States in World War II.

The 67-year-old German, who arrived in Japan last week, also took a tour of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in the park and met a survivor of the bombing, together with Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Japanese organizing committee of the Olympics, and local officials.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, right, walks with atomic bomb survivor Fumiaki Kajima at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

Protesters gather before International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

A civic group calling for the cancellation of Bach's visit to Hiroshima said in an online petition that staging the Olympics amid the pandemic will be a "disregard for people's health and lives, and shows that the games is not 'a festival of peace.'"

The petition, launched last week, had received over 70,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

Another civic group filed a complaint earlier this week with the Hiroshima city and prefectural governments over Bach's visit, arguing it is taking advantage of their endeavors at promoting world peace and thus "dishonoring" survivors of the bombing.

They have also raised concerns about Bach traveling to Hiroshima from Tokyo when the capital is under a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency.

Bach's earlier plan to visit Hiroshima and attend a torch relay event in May was canceled due to a resurgence of infections across the country at the time.

© KYODO