Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A banner showing the height of the tsunami that hit Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on March 11, 2011, is hung on a building overlooking Shibuya's scramble crossing in Tokyo. Photo: Japan Today
national

Banner showing 3/11 tsunami height hung at Shibuya’s scramble crossing

1 Comment
TOKYO

A big banner is hanging from the side of a building overlooking Shibuya’s iconic scramble crossing in Tokyo to remind people of the damage caused by the tsunami that devastated the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.

The red line on the banner — 16.7 meters up— indicates the height of the massive waves that struck the costal areas of Iwate and Miyagi Prefecture during the Great East Japan Earthquake eight years ago.

The company behind this thought-provoking banner is Yahoo Japan Corp, which used the highest recorded wave height in Ofunato City, Iwate Prefecture. Below the red line, the ad’s message reads, “Although the Heisei Era (1989-April 30, 2019) will be coming to a close as we move forward into a new period, let us never forget what happened on that day.”

In March 2017, Yahoo Japan Corp posted a similar advertisement along the then-Sony Building in Tokyo’s bustling Ginza district. The current banner in Shibuya will stay until March 14.

A Yahoo Japan spokesperson said the company decided to place this new banner in Shibuya, where young people congregate, showing them where the tsunami would have hit had it been Shibuya.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

In the picture it doesn't look like anyone even notices! The problem here is people forget, there were huge tsunami's before in that area, and there were huge stone markers warning following generations that "this is how high" or "how far" the tsunami came!

No one listened, and few will listen or pay attention in the future too!

Just another disaster waiting to happen somewhere down the line here!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I appreciate the poster, but don't think people passing through Shibuya will probably pay much attention to it.

Doesn't mean it is pointless, but just acknowledging the reality.

People say "never forget" and yet people DO forget. And then there are succeeding generations that never experienced it to begin with.

For my part, every March 11th, I force myself to watch videos of that day. To remember that horrific feeling we all had as we witnessed what unfolded that day and in the days to follow. And to remember the raw power on display as the tsunami rolled in, obliterating everything in their path.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog