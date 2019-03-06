Banner showing 3/11 tsunami height hung at Shibuya’s scramble crossing

A banner showing the height of the tsunami that hit Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on March 11, 2011, is hung on a building overlooking Shibuya's scramble crossing in Tokyo.

A big banner is hanging from the side of a building overlooking Shibuya’s iconic scramble crossing in Tokyo to remind people of the damage caused by the tsunami that devastated the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.

The red line on the banner — 16.7 meters up— indicates the height of the massive waves that struck the costal areas of Iwate and Miyagi Prefecture during the Great East Japan Earthquake eight years ago.

The company behind this thought-provoking banner is Yahoo Japan Corp, which used the highest recorded wave height in Ofunato City, Iwate Prefecture. Below the red line, the ad’s message reads, “Although the Heisei Era (1989-April 30, 2019) will be coming to a close as we move forward into a new period, let us never forget what happened on that day.”

In March 2017, Yahoo Japan Corp posted a similar advertisement along the then-Sony Building in Tokyo’s bustling Ginza district. The current banner in Shibuya will stay until March 14.

A Yahoo Japan spokesperson said the company decided to place this new banner in Shibuya, where young people congregate, showing them where the tsunami would have hit had it been Shibuya.

