Bear injures security guard in public toilet in front of train station in Gunma

1 Comment
GUNMA

A 69-year-old security guard was injured by a bear in a public toilet in front of JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture on Friday morning.

At around 1:20 a.m., the injured man ran into a nearby koban (police box) and said he had been attacked by a bear in a public toilet at the station's east exit, TBS reported.

The man was about to leave the toilet when he saw the bear looking inside the toilet from the entrance. He fell back on his bottom and was attacked by the bear, but resisted by yelling and kicking his legs. The bear then left.

The man suffered minor scratches on his right leg from the knee to the ankle.

He said the bear was about 1 to 1.5 meters long.

Station operations had closed by that time, and there were not many people about.

Why do people always seem to fall on their bottom before being attacked by a bear in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

