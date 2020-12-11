Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bird flu outbreak spreads to nearly 20% of Japan's prefectures

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's worst-ever bird flu outbreak has spread to a new area and now affects almost 20% of the country's 47 prefectures, with officials ordering mass cullings after poultry deaths on two farms.

More than 370,000 head of poultry will be slaughtered and buried after avian influenza was discovered at two breeding farms in Mimasaka city in Okayama Prefecture in southwestern Japan, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Highly pathogenic bird flu, a H5 subtype most likely brought by migrating birds from the Asia or Europe, has spread to nine of Japan's 47 prefectures, with nearly 3 million birds culled to date, a record number.

All farms in Japan have been ordered to disinfect facilities and check hygiene regimes, and ensure that nets to keep out wild birds are installed properly, agriculture ministry officials told Reuters this week.

The government is calling for extra vigilance because of the growing number of infections in Japan and in Europe, which is in the grip of an outbreak. Japan has suspended poultry imports from seven countries, including Germany.

Japan's worst outbreak since at least 2016 started last month in Kagawa Prefecture in Shikoku.

Japan had a broiler chicken population of 138 million head last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo