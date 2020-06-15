Black Lives Matter rally held in Tokyo

Holding handmade signs that read Black Lives Matter, hundreds of people marched peacefully in Tokyo on Sunday, highlighting the outrage over the death of George Floyd even in a country often perceived as homogeneous and untouched by racial issues.
Mitsuaki Shidara, standing in the crowd at Yoyogi Park, where the march began, said Japan has plenty of discrimination problems, but they're overlooked.
"We are all human first, but we are divided by nationality, gender, religion, skin color," he said, wearing a pendant with the Japanese character for "love," which he said was his favorite word.
"What's happening in the U.S. shows racism is going on, even after 400 years," said Shidara, who works for a food maker.
Mio Kosaka, another participant, said she had been a victim of discrimination at times while growing up in Beijing and Tokyo, because her parents were Japanese and Chinese.
"I think it is so wrong to discriminate based on appearance, and I wanted to relay the message that the American people have allies in Japan," said Kosaka, who is studying design at a U.S. college.
"Some people don't even know there is discrimination. Awareness needs to be raised," she added.
Sunday's turnout in Tokyo underlined how Japan has historically been reticent in dealing with diversity and is now trying to understand the Black Lives Matter movement and grapple with its own history of discrimination.
Such attitudes date back to the feudal era, with the Buraku underclass, and include more recently the offspring of marriages between Japanese and non-Japanese. The children are called hafu, derived from "half," which critics resent as discriminatory.
Kyodo News agency reported that more than 1,000 people took part in Sunday's march, which went from the park through the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya area. The event's organizers put the turnout at 3,500, while police did not give a crowd estimate.
Last week, a rally with similar themes in Tokyo drew several hundred people, and one in Osaka drew about 2,000. More Black Lives Matter gatherings are planned for this week in Fukuoka and Nagoya. The rallies reflect how more people of various backgrounds are becoming part of a rapidly globalizing Japan.
Although Japan is not reputed for police brutality, people have come forward recently, complaining that police have treated foreigners, especially black people, unfairly, stopping them for no reason, or have handled people with unneeded force.
"There is no country without racism, and I think the countries that don't portray it are just because people are ignorant of the problem," said Kazuna Yamamoto, a Japanese woman living in Chile who was taking part in Sunday's rally in Tokyo.
"There is inequality because certain people are definitely profiting or benefiting from it," she said.
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, the world's highest-paid female athlete, has also been vocal in raising awareness about racism in Japan and has gotten some flak on social media. Osaka, who has Haitian and Japanese parents, has expressed empathy for the Black Lives Matter movement, and posted a photo of Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player who knelt during the U.S. national anthem, in protest of racism and police brutality.
"I hate when random people say athletes shouldn't get involved with politics and just entertain. Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at IKEA you are only allowed to talk about the GRÖNLID," Osaka said in a recent tweet, referring to a type of sofa sold at the furniture chain.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
kurisupisu
All Lives Matter!
oldman_13
Good for them! Shows how truly outdated the stereotype is of the apolitical, afraid to stand out against the grain and speak out in public Japanese citizen.
The BLM movement also ties in well with how other countries need to deal with racism and police brutality. I will say though that the incident with the Kurdish man is not and should not be a part of this discussion, as he acted hostile towards the Japanese police and left no choice in the matter in how he was treated.
HAMBURGER
Black Lives Matter!
since1981
So Japanese hold protests regarding issues in other countries but not in their own? I’ve had run ins with police in Japan and US. Never ever had a problem. How about protesting the J-Gov for allowing a man off scott free after killing a homeless woman. Or protest all these young parents killing their kids, or protest all the kids killing their patents. Or the foreigners who are mistreated in detention centers, or foreigners interrogated for hours for physically detaining a pervert. Their are a lot of problems in Japan and no one seems to care about but when a career criminal is killed by a cop over personal issues happens, Japan jumps up to protest!
BackpackingNepal
Too much. We are all racist, even by 0.01%.
Same people who protest against discrimination/racism/sexuality, they all have tiny percent of negativity in their heart, which is also a part of racism.
Our choices are different to each other over most of the things, Colors, Faces, Music, Films, Celebrities, Products, Places etc. And we are all racist in one of those things.
Maybe we can have good decision come together at things like cleaning the place or discipline at public transport But still discrimination occurs, so the racist will never ever going to be the end, never also lowers by these protest or law but always the same.
kurisupisu
Funny how blacks murder their own in numbers greater than any other ethnicity.
Many of them obviously don’t believe their own rhetoric!
Penfold
I’ve got “haafu” children and dealt with discrimInation on occasion in my 20+ years in Japan.
However, a little racism never stopped me setting up my own company and building my own house.
If you have the right mindset you will accomplish most things in life.