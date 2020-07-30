Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A restaurant is completely destroyed after an explosion in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Blast in Fukushima restaurant kills 1, injures at least 17

By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

A sudden explosion from a suspected gas leak blew out walls and windows of a restaurant in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

There was no sign of a fire and investigators at the site believe a gas leak may have cause the blast, Koriyama fire department official Hiroki Ogawa said. Local media say a gas leak and explosion occurred at a shabu-shabu restaurant.

So far, one person was confirmed dead and 17 others have been taken to hospitals. Two of them were seriously injured, Ogawa said.

The area has been closed off and neighbors have been evacuated.

NHK footage showed only the frame left of a building, the steel structure gnawed and pieces of wall and glass scattered around. Several employees and customers at a nearby bank were injured, NHK said.

The explosion occurred in a crowded business and commercial district close to the city's main train station, where hospitals, schools and the city hall are also located.

"I heard a 'boom!' and felt the ground shaking, so I thought it was an earthquake, but the shaking didn't last very long so I realized it wasn't," an employee at nearby Kuwano Kyoritsu Hospital told NHK. Nobody was injured at the hospital, although some of its windows were shattered.

bad translation and this revised one is only slightly better.

Having seen the NHK footage (but not the original text) I can tell you, it’s nothing but the skeleton of a building remaining. All walls and blown right out. I had no idea what kind of building it might have been.

Looks to be a gas leak in a shabu-shabu restaurant undergoing renovation judging by news reports. The explosion happened at 0900ish, so that would indicate some poor soul must have been unlocking for the day when the restaurant blew up in his/her face.

Shabooooom

It looks like the gas must have been on all night filling the entire building and then the first person in in the morning flipped a light switch or turned on the hot water to wash hands and the whole building went at once. Luckily there was a lot of parking lot around it.

The restaurant had been closed since April and had undergone some renovations while closed due to the virus. Was scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

