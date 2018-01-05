Bluefin tuna sold for Y36.5 mil at Tsukiji market's final New Year auction

Shinto priests bow in prayer during a Shinto ritual ceremony for a 405-kg bluefin tuna and other fish at a shrine outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday morning.

A 405-kilogram bluefin tuna on Friday sold for 36.5 million yen in what was the Tsukiji market's last New Year auction at its current site in Tokyo.

The winning bid for the prized but threatened species at the predawn auction was well below the record 155.4 million yen bid at 2013's annual New Year auction. It amounts to about 90,000 yen per kilogram and was paid by LEOC Co Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants.

LEOC Co's Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera (left of three men at center), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses with a 405-kg bluefin tuna outside the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday. Onodera won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, with 36.45 million yen at the fish market's first auction this year. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Last year's New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji's current location, as was the New Year auction the year before. The market's shift to a new facility on a former gas plant site on Tokyo Bay has been repeatedly delayed due to concerns over soil contamination.

A prospective buyer inspects the quality of a fresh tuna before the first auction of the year at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Japanese are the biggest consumers of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna, and surging consumption here and overseas has led to overfishing of the species. Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels.

There are signs of progress toward protecting the bluefin, though. Japan has begun enforcing laws banning catches that exceed quotas, with violators subject to fines or possible jail time.

Japan and other governments recently agreed on a plan to rebuild Pacific bluefin stocks, with a target of 20% of historic levels by 2034.

Tsukiji is one of Tokyo's most popular tourist destinations as well as the world's biggest fish market. It was due to move to the new site, at Toyosu, in 2016. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike postponed the relocation but after months of political haggling and uncertainty she announced the move would go ahead.

The new market is due to open on Oct 11, 2018.

