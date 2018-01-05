Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shinto priests bow in prayer during a Shinto ritual ceremony for a 405-kg bluefin tuna and other fish at a shrine outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
national

Bluefin tuna sold for Y36.5 mil at Tsukiji market's final New Year auction

10 Comments
TOKYO

A 405-kilogram bluefin tuna on Friday sold for 36.5 million yen in what was the Tsukiji market's last New Year auction at its current site in Tokyo.

The winning bid for the prized but threatened species at the predawn auction was well below the record 155.4 million yen bid at 2013's annual New Year auction. It amounts to about 90,000 yen per kilogram and was paid by LEOC Co Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants.

tuna1.jpg
LEOC Co's Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera (left of three men at center), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses with a 405-kg bluefin tuna outside the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday. Onodera won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, with 36.45 million yen at the fish market's first auction this year. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Last year's New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji's current location, as was the New Year auction the year before. The market's shift to a new facility on a former gas plant site on Tokyo Bay has been repeatedly delayed due to concerns over soil contamination.

tuna2.jpg
A prospective buyer inspects the quality of a fresh tuna before the first auction of the year at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Japanese are the biggest consumers of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna, and surging consumption here and overseas has led to overfishing of the species. Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels.

There are signs of progress toward protecting the bluefin, though. Japan has begun enforcing laws banning catches that exceed quotas, with violators subject to fines or possible jail time.

Japan and other governments recently agreed on a plan to rebuild Pacific bluefin stocks, with a target of 20% of historic levels by 2034.

Tsukiji is one of Tokyo's most popular tourist destinations as well as the world's biggest fish market. It was due to move to the new site, at Toyosu, in 2016. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike postponed the relocation but after months of political haggling and uncertainty she announced the move would go ahead.

The new market is due to open on Oct 11, 2018.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

20% of historic levels by 2034.  ambitious stuff!!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Awesome catch and excellent tasting fish. I enjoy grilling bluefin tuna as my sashimi of choice.

Serve with wasabi and soy sauce for super delicious meals!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

It's only a matter of decades before they will have their last blue fin tuna auction ever!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Awesome stuff but the price was quite low even compared to last year. Regardless, will need to try out this year's Winter catch

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels.

Still nobody cares, huh ?

And worst, when they are all extinct, people will cry but never question their responsibility or what they could have done to prevent it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Keep plundering the oceans Japan, you are very good at it.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

97 % gone they are basically extinct!

Why are they still hunted?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

These tuna are chock full of mercury and goodness knows what else right? Japan was promising to limit fishing them 25 years ago when only about 50% had been wiped out. China and other countries are developing a taste for this too. Will be gone by end of the decade

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Bluefin tuna and whale steaks are sold in Japan’s markets. I buy both and enjoy the delicious flavors of the whale meat and the tuna.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

 depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels. and japan thinks it can sustain whaling if it becomes commercialized again, LMFAO

delicious flavors of the whale meat enjoy that mercury laden goodness https://eia-international.org/whale-dolphin-meat-tested-in-japan-exceeds-mercury-limits

1 ( +1 / -0 )

