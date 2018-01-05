Bluefin tuna sold for Y36.5 mil at Tsukiji market's final New Year auction

A 405-kilogram bluefin tuna on Friday sold for 36.5 million yen in what was the Tsukiji market's last New Year auction at its current site in Tokyo.
The winning bid for the prized but threatened species at the predawn auction was well below the record 155.4 million yen bid at 2013's annual New Year auction. It amounts to about 90,000 yen per kilogram and was paid by LEOC Co Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants.
Last year's New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji's current location, as was the New Year auction the year before. The market's shift to a new facility on a former gas plant site on Tokyo Bay has been repeatedly delayed due to concerns over soil contamination.
Japanese are the biggest consumers of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna, and surging consumption here and overseas has led to overfishing of the species. Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels.
There are signs of progress toward protecting the bluefin, though. Japan has begun enforcing laws banning catches that exceed quotas, with violators subject to fines or possible jail time.
Japan and other governments recently agreed on a plan to rebuild Pacific bluefin stocks, with a target of 20% of historic levels by 2034.
Tsukiji is one of Tokyo's most popular tourist destinations as well as the world's biggest fish market. It was due to move to the new site, at Toyosu, in 2016. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike postponed the relocation but after months of political haggling and uncertainty she announced the move would go ahead.
The new market is due to open on Oct 11, 2018.
Wakarimasen
20% of historic levels by 2034. ambitious stuff!!
Zadesh Heiftitz
Awesome catch and excellent tasting fish. I enjoy grilling bluefin tuna as my sashimi of choice.
Serve with wasabi and soy sauce for super delicious meals!
Disillusioned
It's only a matter of decades before they will have their last blue fin tuna auction ever!
dcog9065
Awesome stuff but the price was quite low even compared to last year. Regardless, will need to try out this year's Winter catch
Bintaro
Still nobody cares, huh ?
And worst, when they are all extinct, people will cry but never question their responsibility or what they could have done to prevent it.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Keep plundering the oceans Japan, you are very good at it.
runner3
97 % gone they are basically extinct!
Why are they still hunted?
michaelqtodd
These tuna are chock full of mercury and goodness knows what else right? Japan was promising to limit fishing them 25 years ago when only about 50% had been wiped out. China and other countries are developing a taste for this too. Will be gone by end of the decade
Zadesh Heiftitz
Bluefin tuna and whale steaks are sold in Japan’s markets. I buy both and enjoy the delicious flavors of the whale meat and the tuna.
wtfjapan
depleted by more than 97% from their pre-industrial levels. and japan thinks it can sustain whaling if it becomes commercialized again, LMFAO
delicious flavors of the whale meat enjoy that mercury laden goodness https://eia-international.org/whale-dolphin-meat-tested-in-japan-exceeds-mercury-limits