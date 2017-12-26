3 missing climbers found in state of cardio pulmonary arrest on Yamanashi mountain

Three climbers, all in their 70s, who had been missing since Dec 23 after climbing a mountain near Uenohara, Yamanashi Prefecture, were found Tuesday morning. All three were in a state of cardio pulmonary arrest and were airlifted to hospital, Fuji TV reported.

Families of the three — two women and a man — had not been able to contact then since they failed to return home. A local resident contacted local authorities at around 8 a.m. Monday after spotting a vehicle with an out-of-prefecture license plate in a parking lot near the entrance to Mt Tsuboyama’s climbing trail.

Police said the two women are from Tokyo and the man is from Chiba Prefecture. They had only planned to spend the day on Saturday climbing.

A search on Monday turned up no clues. On Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m., they were found unconscious on a slope on the western side of the mountain at an altitude approximately 1,100 meters above sea level.

© Japan Today