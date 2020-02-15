Body of man missing for 3 days found under platform at train station

The body of a 33-year-old man, who was reported missing by his parents on Feb 12, was found under the platform at JR Kumagaya Station in Saitama Prefecture on Friday, police said, adding that he had apparently been hit by a cargo train on the Takasaki Line on the morning of Feb 11.

According to police, a station employee called 110 at around 10:55 a.m. Friday and said there was a man lying on the ground beneath the platform, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed the man fall off the edge of the platform at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning and then was hit by a cargo train before he could get back onto the platform.

JR officials and police said the driver of the train told them he thought the train may have hit something and he applied the emergency brake. However, he saw nothing on or beside the tracks and restarted the train.

Police believe the man’s body was hurled by the impact beneath the platform where it remained until a passenger on the opposite platform saw it on Friday morning and notified station staff.

Police said the man was a part-time worker who had been out drinking with friends until around 4 a.m. Tuesday. His parents called police on Tuesday morning when he failed to return home.

