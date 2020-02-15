Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Body of man missing for 3 days found under platform at train station

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The body of a 33-year-old man, who was reported missing by his parents on Feb 12, was found under the platform at JR Kumagaya Station in Saitama Prefecture on Friday, police said, adding that he had apparently been hit by a cargo train on the Takasaki Line on the morning of Feb 11.

According to police, a station employee called 110 at around 10:55 a.m. Friday and said there was a man lying on the ground beneath the platform, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed  the man fall off the edge of the platform at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning and then was hit by a cargo train before he could get back onto the platform.

JR officials and police said the driver of the train told them he thought the train may have hit something and he applied the emergency brake. However, he saw nothing on or beside the tracks and restarted the train.

Police believe the man’s body was hurled by the impact beneath the platform where it remained until a passenger on the opposite platform saw it on Friday morning and notified station staff.

Police said the man was a part-time worker who had been out drinking with friends until around 4 a.m. Tuesday. His parents called police on Tuesday morning when he failed to return home.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kome to Circus

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining