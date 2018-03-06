Boy dies after falling from truck driven by 14-year-old friend

A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling from the back of a small truck driven by another boy of the same age in the city of Tottori, police said.
The vehicle apparently hit the curb of a road shortly before dawn, but no other cars were involved in the accident, police said, adding the driver and a 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat sustained scratches and bruises.
Police are set to investigate the boy behind the wheel for driving without a license. In Japan, people must be 18 years or older to obtain a driver's license for automobiles.
A passerby called police about the accident around 4:10 a.m. It is believed the three junior high school students were friends.© KYODO
Disillusioned
Whose truck was it?
Michael Jackson
Don't waste our tax dollars trying this case. It's punishment enough that their friend died because of their actions. Nothing would happen to them anyway, except their parents will pay gomenasai money to the dead child's family.
cleo
Morning news was saying it was stolen.
If they waste anything it will be tax yen, not tax dollars. And giving two wannabe delinquents a good hard, legal slap up the back of the head to teach them not to steal and not to be a danger to themselves and others on the road, is hardly a waste.
What form the good hard legal slap should take is up for debate.
Three kids out alone at that time of night? Seems the parents need a good hard slap, too.
Daniel Naumoff
Basic case of HIGHLY UNINTELLIGENT children, where parents are the most victimized. But then again, were they not educated on dangers of misbehaviour? And why the truck was unattended? Could have been an extremist terrorist instead of two unattended children. The lack of security measures is not to go unnoticed, though most things do until a tragedy happens. Over there even more so.
kohakuebisu
This is a tragic conclusion, but as Cleo says, JHS kids shouldn't be out in the middle of the night, especially not on a weekday during term time. It's likely that they won't get up to any good.
Michael Jackson
@ cleopatra - do you have a habit of nitpicking everything? Dollars is a euphemism for money in general, so saying tax dollars is not incorrect. And just what kind of legal slap do you think they're going to get? Somebody may talk sternly to them in court, and of course their parents will yell at them, but not a damn thing will happen to them so what's the point?