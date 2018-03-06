Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Boy dies after falling from truck driven by 14-year-old friend

6 Comments
TOTTORI

A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling from the back of a small truck driven by another boy of the same age in the city of Tottori, police said.

The vehicle apparently hit the curb of a road shortly before dawn, but no other cars were involved in the accident, police said, adding the driver and a 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat sustained scratches and bruises.

Police are set to investigate the boy behind the wheel for driving without a license. In Japan, people must be 18 years or older to obtain a driver's license for automobiles.

A passerby called police about the accident around 4:10 a.m. It is believed the three junior high school students were friends.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Whose truck was it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don't waste our tax dollars trying this case. It's punishment enough that their friend died because of their actions. Nothing would happen to them anyway, except their parents will pay gomenasai money to the dead child's family.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Whose truck was it?

Morning news was saying it was stolen.

Don't waste our tax dollars trying this case. 

If they waste anything it will be tax yen, not tax dollars. And giving two wannabe delinquents a good hard, legal slap up the back of the head to teach them not to steal and not to be a danger to themselves and others on the road, is hardly a waste.

What form the good hard legal slap should take is up for debate.

A passerby called police about the accident around 4:10 a.m.

Three kids out alone at that time of night? Seems the parents need a good hard slap, too.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Basic case of HIGHLY UNINTELLIGENT children, where parents are the most victimized. But then again, were they not educated on dangers of misbehaviour? And why the truck was unattended? Could have been an extremist terrorist instead of two unattended children. The lack of security measures is not to go unnoticed, though most things do until a tragedy happens. Over there even more so.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This is a tragic conclusion, but as Cleo says, JHS kids shouldn't be out in the middle of the night, especially not on a weekday during term time. It's likely that they won't get up to any good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ cleopatra - do you have a habit of nitpicking everything? Dollars is a euphemism for money in general, so saying tax dollars is not incorrect. And just what kind of legal slap do you think they're going to get? Somebody may talk sternly to them in court, and of course their parents will yell at them, but not a damn thing will happen to them so what's the point?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa