Boy dies after falling from truck driven by 14-year-old friend

A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling from the back of a small truck driven by another boy of the same age in the city of Tottori, police said.

The vehicle apparently hit the curb of a road shortly before dawn, but no other cars were involved in the accident, police said, adding the driver and a 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat sustained scratches and bruises.

Police are set to investigate the boy behind the wheel for driving without a license. In Japan, people must be 18 years or older to obtain a driver's license for automobiles.

A passerby called police about the accident around 4:10 a.m. It is believed the three junior high school students were friends.

