national

Bulgarian Embassy first secretary found dead after fall from Shinjuku building

TOKYO

A man, identified as the first secretary at the Bulgarian Embassy in Japan, was found dead on the ground in front of a commercial building in Shinjuku on Monday morning in what appears to be a suicide, police said.

At around 9:45 a.m., a passerby called emergency services saying that he saw a man “falling from a high place,” Sankei Shimbun reported. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found the man lying on the ground unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

The man was identified as the first secretary of the Bulgarian Embassy in Tokyo, which is located in Shibuya ward. The man, whose name has been withheld, was 41 years old and had apparently begun his term at the embassy in March.

Eyewitnesses reported to the police that they saw the man standing on the 7th floor on the building shortly before he fell to his death. There was no suicide note found at the scene, police said.

