Japan's shinkansen bullet train Photo: AFP file
national

Bullet train staff made to sit by tracks as safety exercise

12 Comments
By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

A Japanese rail company has defended a safety exercise that requires employees to sit beside tracks in tunnels as bullet trains speed by at 300 kilometers an hour.

JR West told AFP it has no plans to alter the exercise despite complaints from some employees.

About 190 staff working on safety maintenance for Japan's famed shinkansen bullet train have undergone the training, a company spokesman said.

"The training aims to teach our maintenance staff the importance of every part of their jobs," he told AFP. "We pay close attention to safety while doing the training," he added, while acknowledging complaints from some staff members.

"We will continue this training while ensuring it serves a purpose and is done safely."

JR West introduced the training in 2016 after an accident in August 2015 in which part of the bullet train's exterior fell off, the spokesman said. The purpose of the drill was reportedly to impress on the staff how fast the train moved and therefore how seriously they needed to take their jobs.

But it has proved unpopular with some employees, local media reported.

"It was a horrible experience," the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper quoted one employee as saying.

Another described the experience as "just like a public flogging," the Mainichi daily reported.

Japan's ultra-efficient shinkansen train network connects cities along the length and breadth of the country.

Despite the huge volume of passengers it serves, the network operates with an enviable punctuality rate. It also has an unparalleled safety record, with no one ever having been killed in a crash in its half-century of service.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

This seems utterly pointless.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Why do they even bother with the hard hats and googles?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Well, not a single mass accident on a bullet train so the training is working. They should be introducing this to the rest of the world where we see so many massive train disasters almost on a weekly basis.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

I can't see the point my self, it must be utterly terrifying being that close to a speeding train. can't they stand near a platform or something?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

I hope they are given the afternoon off to wash there underwear.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

There is a long tradition of bullying and abuse in all aspects of Japanese life. One of the perks of being senior management is inflicting pain on your subordinates. Visit virtually any workplace for evidence - it's high school baseball practice, all over again.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Of course, the managers will never submit to this treatment. The labour union is completely useless at protecting its members too.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

ah Japan if theres no fear , stress, pain or misery your not doing it your job properly

0 ( +3 / -3 )

what is dangerous? they are being taught where to take cover if train passes by at high speed and reducing the fear and panic of such encounter.

If you dont think you are up to the dangerous job, dont work there - go to sort drinks at conveni or clean streets.

It seems they start learning from US system... no wonder trains dont run there properly...

the company should dismiss all the complainers without pay and with extremely bad letter.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Safety staff made to sit right next to bullet trains running at 300km/h

You can read all about it, practice on computer simulations and virtual reality, etc., but nothing compares to being out there in the real world, actually seeing, hearing, feeling and experiencing the actual thing. Hands-on training under actual operating conditions makes an impression and is the best teacher.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Blimey! I usually feel that some times health and safety goes mad but on this occasion this is totally necessary! The same kind of effect can be gained at a station or from a CGI impression! All it would take is for one of the employees to panic and try and get out, and then what would happen! Disaster!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry to clarify, Un-necessary!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

