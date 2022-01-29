Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

COVID-19 restrictions on U.S. forces personnel in Japan to end Monday

4 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. Forces Japan will lift COVID-19 restrictions on its personnel's activities outside bases in Japan at the end of this month as scheduled, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The restrictive measures, such as limiting the movement of U.S. military personnel outside military facilities to essential activities and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will end on Monday, but the obligation to wear a mask on and off base will be maintained, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The measures were introduced on Jan 10 following a surge in coronavirus cases among U.S. military personnel in prefectures such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi that host U.S. military bases, on the back of the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The spike in new infections among American personnel followed COVID-19 case clusters last month at some U.S. military facilities.

The restrictions were extended for a week beyond the original end date this past Monday.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

We'll see cases spike again then.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Sounds reasonable: the curfew ends, everyone still required to where masks on & off base.

- “The restrictive measures, limiting the movement of U.S. personnel outside military facilities to essential activities and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will end on Mon, but the obligation to wear a mask on and off base will be maintained.” -

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Personnel with symptoms, should be tested for Covid-19, before entering public areas . . . https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

0 ( +1 / -1 )

US forces are NOT the sole reason Omicron is spreading in Japan. US forces are tested more often than Japanese. They also get locked down unlike Japanese. Maybe Japan should be locked down like US Forces are, and see how they like it.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Witness, Japan need a scapegoat for their failure

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“We'll see cases spike again then.”

and you proof is? or are you just being xenophobic?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“Witness, Japan need a scapegoat for their failure”

we’ll said!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo