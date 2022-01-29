COVID-19 restrictions on U.S. forces personnel in Japan to end Monday

U.S. Forces Japan will lift COVID-19 restrictions on its personnel's activities outside bases in Japan at the end of this month as scheduled, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The restrictive measures, such as limiting the movement of U.S. military personnel outside military facilities to essential activities and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will end on Monday, but the obligation to wear a mask on and off base will be maintained, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The measures were introduced on Jan 10 following a surge in coronavirus cases among U.S. military personnel in prefectures such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi that host U.S. military bases, on the back of the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The spike in new infections among American personnel followed COVID-19 case clusters last month at some U.S. military facilities.
The restrictions were extended for a week beyond the original end date this past Monday.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
We'll see cases spike again then.
snowymountainhell
Sounds reasonable: the curfew ends, everyone still required to where masks on & off base.
Jtsnose
Personnel with symptoms, should be tested for Covid-19, before entering public areas . . . https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Expotential Witness
US forces are NOT the sole reason Omicron is spreading in Japan. US forces are tested more often than Japanese. They also get locked down unlike Japanese. Maybe Japan should be locked down like US Forces are, and see how they like it.
Yrral
Witness, Japan need a scapegoat for their failure
Patty M
“We'll see cases spike again then.”
and you proof is? or are you just being xenophobic?
Patty M
“Witness, Japan need a scapegoat for their failure”
we’ll said!