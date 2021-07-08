COVID state of emergency likely for Tokyo Olympics

Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees the Japanese government will declare a new state of emergency to start next week and continue for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.
The pandemic-delayed Olympics open in just over two weeks on July 23.
IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, when he will be greeted by the rising cases as he self-isolates for three days in the International Olympic Committee's five-star hotel in the capital.
A new state of emergency could lead to a ban even on local fans. That decision on fans is expected Friday when local organizers meet with the IOC and others.
The present quasi-state of emergency ends Sunday. Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, up from 714 last Wednesday. It is the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with key ministers to discuss virus measures and reportedly is considering reinstating a state of emergency in the capital until Aug 22. The Olympics end on Aug 8.
Suga did not confirm the report but noted Tokyo's upsurge and vowed "to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections."
Suga said he would make a final decision Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts.
Fans from abroad were banned from attending the Olympics months ago. But just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC decided to allow venues to be filed to 50% of capacity but not to exceed 10,000.
U.S. teams have been getting regular updates about what may change leading up to their arrival in Tokyo, and addressing any concerns they may have.
"I don't know what fans are going to be there," U.S. men's basketball coach Gregg Popovich said at his team's training camp in Las Vegas on Wednesday. "I don't know, the way it is, even what Japanese fans are going to be there."
The soaring cases are likely to mean that venues will be without any fans, although sponsors and others may have access. The no-fan atmosphere could include the opening ceremony at the $1.4 billion National Stadium.
"The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it," Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, told reporters.
He urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics with summer vacations approaching.
"The period from July to September is the most critical time for Japan's COVID-19 measures," Omi said.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that she expects the government to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, a fourth for the capital since the pandemic began early last year.
Separately, a government COVID-19 advisory panel met Wednesday and expressed concerns about the ongoing resurgence of the infections.
"Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas," said Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement of 15 months stalled the IOC's income flow. It gets almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose between $3 billion and $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled.
Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of the Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared to 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.
AG
3 day self isolation?
Maybe a couple of hours would be as effective? Why even bother.
When I thought IOC couldn’t disrespect more Japan, its people and residents.
Toshihiro
I saw this coming from a long way off already and a good decision as well, not that an SOE extension will do anything much anyway. Inviting physically-present spectators to these events at a time like this is just asking for a super spreader event. Considering that some nearby countries are seeing a surge in new corona cases, with some going in to lock down for the nth time, only a fool would try hosting mass gathering events. The best of luck anyway.
snowymountainhell
“IOC Pres. Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thurs, when he will be greeted by … ? [fill in the blank]
divinda
The Japanese government should get the Gold Medal in stupidity.
Monty
He urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics with summer vacations approaching
This Dr. Omi is really an idiot!
Everytime he talks, just BS is coming out of his mouth.
He always wants to damage the peoples well deserved holiday, but he never calls out for a cancelation of the Olympics.
He is just another idiot of the so called expert or advicer groups.
Kokegawa
Empty words from quasi-PM Suga.
Tokyo-Engr
Due to the fact the Olympics will go on , I do not take the State of Emergency seriously at all.
In a true State of Emergency 90,000 people from all parts of the world would not be brought into the “emergency zone”……unless demanded by outside forces who truly are running things now
sakurasuki
We have COVID state of emergency why Olympics still going on?
Tristis Quepe
The IOC did say that the games would be held even during an SOE, so I guess they managed to steamroller their will over the government as usual.
Michael Machida
This is a recipe for disaster.
Gorramcowboy
The ONLY reason this coming SoE is being called is to validate and justify banning spectators at the Games. Entirely political.
BackpackingNepal
Title like this make more hatred on J-Gov. Media is no different. Olympics will happen. The world is desperate. Esp. The Opening.
At this moment, performers are working very hard. I guess some surprising will be on the show. Some covid Yuru-Chara.
Fuzzy
Except of course the most obvious and sensible things... cancel the Olympics.
Says it all really.
Bob Fosse
It’s for the rejuvenation of Tohoku, no wait, it’s to celebrate the victory over Covid, oh hang on…it’s for the smile on the face of all the children cheering in the stands, ermmm, it’s for the athletes? What a headscratcher…
kurisupisu
Tristis Quepe
It’s for the rejuvenation of Tohoku, no wait, it’s to celebrate the victory over Covid, oh hang on…it’s for the smile on the face of all the children cheering in the stands, ermmm, it’s for the athletes? What a headscratcher…
It’s for a mysterious organization called the BCBA. Our fearless reporters have discovered that this stands for “Bach and Coates bank account”
Tora
This is an unbelievable statement. Tokyo IS Saitama IS Kanagawa IS Chiba and much of Tochigi and Ibaragi and Gunma might as well be.
Insane that they still distinguish based on prefecture and city names rather than population density.
An example: Ikebukuro is basically a hub for people coming in from Saitama. So having a state of emergency in Tokyo alone (and not stopping coming in or out) is absolutely meaningless; or allowing alcohol to be served at a station next to Tokyo just because the it is not part of Tokyo Prefecture or the 24 wards on a map is also meaningless. It's all meaningless.
snowymountainhell
The implications are understood @TristisQuepe 7:22am. Perhaps, as someone may have suggested earlier, hoping the Olympics fail is not a good reflection of public sentiments and, could be considered ‘very spiteful’. It seems ‘you can be opposed to the Olympics being held, but to hope they fail is not, necessarily, a nice thing to say. Perhaps we should ‘please keep that in mind, over the next few weeks?“The IOC did say that the games would be held even during an SOE, so I guess they managed to steamroller their will over the government as usual.
tooheysnew
you still don’t get it do you !?
The Tokyo government is bound by its contract with the IOC to hold the Olympics. It even needed the IOC’s permission to just postpone it for a year.
So if you want to blame someone, blame the IOC.
tooheysnew
for all those wondering if & why the Olympics will still be held despite this pandemic.
So stop asking !!
Yubaru
Personally speaking here, the blatant discrimination against Japanese citizens themselves, and other people, not connected with the Olympics, being forced to "self-isolate" for 14 days is unforgivable!
Suga really needs to stop kissing butts!
exexalien
Olympic Fever! Or it might be Covid-19 - better get tested.
Hideomi Kuze
Present Japan's Suga government, as same as wartime militarism government of Japan, cannot distinguish wishful thinking and real, forces unreasonable demands to citizen, nobody take responsibility, and continues to increase victim.
Poor people at Tokyo seem to be forced to go out from accommodations by before opening of Olympics.
itsonlyrocknroll
The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement of 15 months stalled the IOC's income flow. It gets almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose between $3 billion and $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled.
I think it is long overdue, the Japanese Government puts the IOC firmly in there place, cancel and refuse to pay a single yen. State national security and unforeseen grave public health risk,
The have IOC no means to enforce the contract. The risk to J people are clear and serious.
There is no justification to hold a sporting event, where tens of thousands of athletes and support staff descend on a city the size of Tokyo, a imminent return to a state of emergency, as the rate of infection continues to rise. It is utterly irresponsible.
Alfie Noakes
When the Olympics were cancelled last year the IOC offered the Japanese government a two-year extension to 2022 but Shinzo Abe refused it as he wanted to be in charge during the games. His term of office would have finished this autumn. As it was a morass of scandal exacerbated his "health problems" and he quit early yet again....
So if you want to blame someone blame Shinzo Abe.
The real people to blame are Shintaro Ishihara, Naoki Inose and all those who wanted to shove their faces into the Olympic money trough.
Tristis Quepe
I think it is long overdue, the Japanese Government puts the IOC firmly in there place, cancel and refuse to pay a single yen.
That would require several things that the Japanese government lacks: decisiveness, a spine, and a sense of service to the people of their country.
P. Smith
If a State of Emergency is necessary, it’s not safe enough for a massive international sporting event.
Logic seems to be permanently banned from entering this country.
divinda
Umm, no, its you who doesn't fully get it.
Let me finish your sentence more accurately:
"The Tokyo government is bound by its contract with the IOC to hold the Olympics* *or else they will probably need to pay the IOC damages for failure of contract."
But to get said damages, the IOC would need to sue Tokyo/Japan (unless an agreement was made). And any legal attempt would make the IOC look very very bad, especially to any potential future Olympic host nations. If the IOC actually made such a litigious demand, it would be self defeating.
So the onus is on the Japan Government for which is more important:
-the lives, livelihood, confidence of their citizens, and possibly their own political careers?
-or the IOC's money?
Either way will still cost Japan huge sums, but which gamble will have more serious ramifications for the country?
snowymountainhell
Worth every second reposting! @P. Smith 8:06am:“If an SOE is necessary, it’s not safe enough for a massive int’l sporting event.
Logic seems to be permanently banned from entering this country.
Yukijin
You suffer while we party like its 2021
rowiko68
“IOC Pres. Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thurs, when he will be greeted by … ? [fill in the blank] ... large crowds of cheering people? Nah, maybe not, lol.
snowymountainhell
It’s a ’Trifecta of Failures” by the IOCLDPJOC but @AlfieNoakes 8:04am boils it down to ‘*The Truths**’:*
Norm
Money is more important than human lives.
Thomas Bach, IOC President: The Japanese will need to make "sacrifices" for the Olympics...
shogun36
Oh, did the last SOE even end? Can’t even tell anymore. Well, whatever Sugi. It’s just empty words, as usual.
At this rate, might as well make it till Aug 22. Make it till Sept 22. How about Oct 32? Or Nov. 69? Why not make it till Janebruember 4 Billion? What’s the difference!?!?
Oh no. What are we to do? The IOC would lose their money if this were canceled? The world would end. Please, don’t cancel the event, so they can get paid. What a dilemma. The world revolves around the IOC and their money. We will all lost sleep over this one. Oh no……….
Alfie Noakes
Exactly right. What's encouraging is the clamour from the global and local sponsors to pressure the Japanese government to put public health ahead of profiteering. Oh wait....
https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/organising-committee/marketing/sponsors/
anon99999
Does Bach need a negative covid test to come to Japan like the athletes ( two isn’t it)? Does he have a test on arrival like all the athletes and everyone else entering Japan? Or at the end of his unique special IOC dignitaries only 3 day quarantine? BTW I would love to see the medical expert advice that recommended this special quarantine period for IOC dignitaries
didou
There is no basis for this SOE. Hospitals are not collapsing and infections not really increasing.
It is just part of the government plan for the Olympics, and there is now a better excuse not to allow spectators
on the Japanese social medias, everyone is criticizing the government actions
gintonic
It’s for the rejuvenation of Tohoku, no wait, it’s to celebrate the victory over Covid, oh hang on…it’s for the smile on the face of all the children cheering in the stands, ermmm, it’s for the athletes? What a headscratcher…"
Right on ...this new conundrum calls for some more meetings.
When the Olympics were cancelled last year the IOC offered the Japanese government a two-year extension to 2022 but Shinzo Abe refused it as he wanted to be in charge during the games. "
Spot on.
Vreth
@Monty
Right on man, I am so tired of this approach. Cancel all fun and relaxation, but keep all the commuting, meetings and money making events.
I've got a trip planned this summer. Last year I didn't go anywhere because of the virus. Heck it. It's going to be here in Japan for a long time and we'll be doomed to commute to work and face to face meetings whether we stay home and social distance or not.
Sheikh Yerboaby
this will be the fourth "state of emergency"........because the 1st 3 were so good at quashing this virus.
What is that fake quote of Einstein's about the definition of madness.....
Sheikh Yerboaby
Lets not watch any of the games on the TV.......viewer figures in single digits will have the money men antsy.
Kenchi
if one were to take the pulse of the nation, I would say most people are not afraid of the virus at all in terms of death.
Look at the numbers. So far there has been almost 15,000 covid deaths in Japan. The population is about 125, million.
That’s way below 1% of the population. More precisely, a fraction of 1 percent of the population.
Actually, using the actual numbers given as of the time I wrote this, it is 0.01182275 % of the population.
that’s nothing to be afraid of and there’s nothing anyone can say to convince me otherwise. If we are to gauge something on Its deadliness, should we not be focusing on the death rate rather than the infection rate?
I would say people (including myself) are more afraid of the stigma of having the virus than the physical ramifications of contracting it.
thus far, Japan’s reaction and it measures against it is purely symbolic and it shows.
It can be seen in the governments reactions and in the general population as they go about their daily lives.
carpslidy
A poster on yahoo summed it up nicely.
"I ll use my Olympic tickets refund to travel around the country instead"
S.o.e is a joke,
Boku Dayo
Blame the IOC.
Yotomaya
To what extent can the GOJ get away with not even pretending to care about its people? Limiting socialising and anything enjoyable while having people commute daily for the sake of "the economy" for more than a year and than partially locking them down so that they don't disturb a cashgrab for the super rich. Having the main actor in this scheme "quarantine" for three days while many lost access to their livelihoods because of unfair entry restrictions (I know it's not quite relevant, but it is yet one more way to rub it in the face of the plebs).
We're reaching "let them eat cake" levels of indifference. This is the kind of stuff that would have thousands in the streets daily in many other countries.
Kenchi
There are thousands in the streets. Hundreds of thousands and they are all going about their daily lives.
Jim
I guess now this shows complete take over by King & Lord Bach over Tokyo/Japan? I did not know that IOC has a five star hotel in Tokyo - what more?
Andy
It would be dreadful if Mr Coates did not receive his $150 million.
Arrrgh-Type
Not our problem. The IOC should have been prepared for this. There has always been the possibility that the Olympics could have been canceled, for whatever reason. If they weren't ready for this type of situation, that's on them. Don't make us pay the price.
mariasjapan
I'm beyond words for this. This is absolutely a disaster....you get what you deserve!!!
Mark
""Suga said he would make a final decision Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts.""
THIS VIRUS does NOT NEED EXPERT, my 12 years old could tell Mr. Saga what to do.