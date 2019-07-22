Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A poster for the escalator "Riding Reform" campaign is seen at Tokyo Station on Monday.
national

Campaign encourages commuters to stand still in two lines on escalators

7 Comments
TOKYO

Fifty-two railway companies and several commercial facilities across Japan on Monday began a campaign to promote safety while riding escalators.

The initiative, coined “Escalator Riding Reform,” is requesting people to stand still in two lines on escalators in order to prevent accidents and be mindful of the elderly and those with physical disabilities.

It is common in many cities for people to form a line on the left side of escalators while the other side is for those who want to rush up or down.

However, in recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes. For example, a person whose body is disabled on their left side would need to stand on the right side of an escalator if they want to hold on to the handrail.

Given these circumstances, the 52 nationwide railway operators, commercial facilities, Mori Building, Haneda Airport, Narita Airport, Japan Private Railroad Association, Japan Elevator Association, Saitama Prefecture, Kawasaki City, and Chiba City have started the escalator safety campaign.

By putting up posters, display advertisements, and even distributing pocket tissues with the “Riding Reform” initiative, the participants hope to raise awareness to the safety benefits of standing still on both sides of the escalator.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

I watched a clip about this on NHK last night. Station staff were going up and down escalators wearing sandwich boards telling people not to walk on escalators. People were walking past them.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

screw this idea it's too slow

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Sod that. I've got places to go. This is guaranteed to generate more of the REAL problem, namely people gawping at their smartphones in crowded places.

A problem, incidentally, which is not solved by putting up posters saying don't look at your phone while walking. The people who need to see the posters are looking at their phones. Waste of time.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Awesome! I will now start standing on the right side! It may prevent people from walking up or down, but Japan says I can do it now!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is a dumb idea. What if I'm in a hurry? Many stations only have an escalator.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yeah, sod the elderly and those with physical disabilities, I gotta be somewhere 10 seconds sooner!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

how about the elderly and people with physical disabilities use elevators? wouldn't that be more practical than slowing down all the people in a rush?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

nakanoguy

how about the elderly and people with physical disabilities use elevators? wouldn't that be more practical than slowing down all the people in a rush?

We do when available and also young mothers with prams. No one during the Olympics better think they're in a rush.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

nakanoguy01

Pretty discriminatory, don’t you think? Why don’t those in a rush leave earlier?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo