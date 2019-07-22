Campaign encourages commuters to stand still in two lines on escalators

Fifty-two railway companies and several commercial facilities across Japan on Monday began a campaign to promote safety while riding escalators.
The initiative, coined “Escalator Riding Reform,” is requesting people to stand still in two lines on escalators in order to prevent accidents and be mindful of the elderly and those with physical disabilities.
It is common in many cities for people to form a line on the left side of escalators while the other side is for those who want to rush up or down.
However, in recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes. For example, a person whose body is disabled on their left side would need to stand on the right side of an escalator if they want to hold on to the handrail.
Given these circumstances, the 52 nationwide railway operators, commercial facilities, Mori Building, Haneda Airport, Narita Airport, Japan Private Railroad Association, Japan Elevator Association, Saitama Prefecture, Kawasaki City, and Chiba City have started the escalator safety campaign.
By putting up posters, display advertisements, and even distributing pocket tissues with the “Riding Reform” initiative, the participants hope to raise awareness to the safety benefits of standing still on both sides of the escalator.© Japan Today
Ascissor
I watched a clip about this on NHK last night. Station staff were going up and down escalators wearing sandwich boards telling people not to walk on escalators. People were walking past them.
macv
screw this idea it's too slow
Derek Grebe
Sod that. I've got places to go. This is guaranteed to generate more of the REAL problem, namely people gawping at their smartphones in crowded places.
A problem, incidentally, which is not solved by putting up posters saying don't look at your phone while walking. The people who need to see the posters are looking at their phones. Waste of time.
Drako
Awesome! I will now start standing on the right side! It may prevent people from walking up or down, but Japan says I can do it now!!
darknuts
This is a dumb idea. What if I'm in a hurry? Many stations only have an escalator.
RiskyMosaic
Yeah, sod the elderly and those with physical disabilities, I gotta be somewhere 10 seconds sooner!
nakanoguy01
how about the elderly and people with physical disabilities use elevators? wouldn't that be more practical than slowing down all the people in a rush?
zichi
nakanoguy
We do when available and also young mothers with prams. No one during the Olympics better think they're in a rush.
RiskyMosaic
nakanoguy01
Pretty discriminatory, don’t you think? Why don’t those in a rush leave earlier?