Campaign encourages commuters to stand still in two lines on escalators

A poster for the escalator "Riding Reform" campaign is seen at Tokyo Station on Monday.

Fifty-two railway companies and several commercial facilities across Japan on Monday began a campaign to promote safety while riding escalators.

The initiative, coined “Escalator Riding Reform,” is requesting people to stand still in two lines on escalators in order to prevent accidents and be mindful of the elderly and those with physical disabilities.

It is common in many cities for people to form a line on the left side of escalators while the other side is for those who want to rush up or down.

However, in recent years, there have been many incidents of people losing their balance and knocking others over, as well as accidents involving commuters running up and down the escalators, who snag handbags or bump into luggage as they pass people standing still. There are also dangers for those with disabilities or injuries, who need crutches or walking canes. For example, a person whose body is disabled on their left side would need to stand on the right side of an escalator if they want to hold on to the handrail.

Given these circumstances, the 52 nationwide railway operators, commercial facilities, Mori Building, Haneda Airport, Narita Airport, Japan Private Railroad Association, Japan Elevator Association, Saitama Prefecture, Kawasaki City, and Chiba City have started the escalator safety campaign.

By putting up posters, display advertisements, and even distributing pocket tissues with the “Riding Reform” initiative, the participants hope to raise awareness to the safety benefits of standing still on both sides of the escalator.

