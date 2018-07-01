Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The wreckage of a car that was carrying five 13-year-old students is seen in Okayama on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Car carrying five 13-year-old students crashes, killing one in Okayama

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

A car carrying five 13-year-old students crashed in the city of Okayama on Sunday morning, leaving one of them, a girl, dead and the other four seriously injured, police said.

The police are investigating who was behind the wheel when the car carrying the junior high school second-graders hit a pole on the median strip on a four-lane road around at 4:55 a.m.

The girl who died was identified as Koharu Abe. She was thrown out of the vehicle and hit her head when it crashed into the pole, the police said, adding that a relative of one of the five owned the vehicle.

The other four, who remain conscious, are three boys and a girl. One of the boys belongs to the same junior high school that Abe attended, according to the police.

People must be 18 years old or older to drive a car in Japan.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo