Car carrying five 13-year-old students crashes, killing one in Okayama

The wreckage of a car that was carrying five 13-year-old students is seen in Okayama on Sunday.

A car carrying five 13-year-old students crashed in the city of Okayama on Sunday morning, leaving one of them, a girl, dead and the other four seriously injured, police said.

The police are investigating who was behind the wheel when the car carrying the junior high school second-graders hit a pole on the median strip on a four-lane road around at 4:55 a.m.

The girl who died was identified as Koharu Abe. She was thrown out of the vehicle and hit her head when it crashed into the pole, the police said, adding that a relative of one of the five owned the vehicle.

The other four, who remain conscious, are three boys and a girl. One of the boys belongs to the same junior high school that Abe attended, according to the police.

People must be 18 years old or older to drive a car in Japan.

© KYODO