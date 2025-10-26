 Japan Today
Car crashes into utility pole, killing 8-year-old boy

TOKYO

A five-passenger car crashed into a utility pole in Ome City, Tokyo, on Sunday, killing an 8-year-old boy.

The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. at an intersection near JR Higashi-Ome Station, TV Asahi reported. 

The boy was identified as Hinata Sakawa.

According to police, the car was carrying five people: Hinata, his parents, their eldest daughter and her friend.

Sakawa was sitting in the middle of the back seat and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was taken to hospital but died later Sunday.

The other four passengers suffered minor injuries.

