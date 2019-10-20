Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Car slams into truck, which then hits mother, 4-month-old daughter

KANAGAWA

A car crashed into a small truck, causing it to hit a mother holding her 4-month-old daughter in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. in Chuo Ward. The car, driven by an 80-year-old man, hit the truck, driven by a 64-year-old man. The impact caused the truck to hit the 30-year-old mother and her child on a sidewalk.

Police said the mother sustained light injuries but her daughter suffered a fractured skull as they were knocked to the ground.

Police said the accident occurred at a crossroad with no traffic lights.

