Caution remains on first day after Tokyo region state of emergency lifted

An open-top sightseeing bus, operated by Hato Bus Co, approaches Tokyo Station building on Monday, after the government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

People in the Tokyo metropolitan region remained cautious Monday a day after it became the last area of Japan to exit the coronavirus state of emergency introduced in early January.

Some were worried that the lifting of the measure in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures could lead to a rebound in the number of COVID-19 cases there. Others said they will continue to refrain from going out too much to prevent catching the virus.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has now lifted the emergency nationwide despite concern that the country could see a resurgence of infections as it gears up for the start of a new academic and business year in April, with cases of highly infectious variant strains continuing to rise.

Local authorities will continue to ask restaurants and bars to close early until the end of March, though by an hour later than under the emergency -- at 9 p.m.

But as such requests are not legally binding outside an emergency declaration, there will be no penalties for establishments that do not comply.

Despite the lifting of the emergency, taxi driver Etsuro Sato did not think that his situation would improve as he waited to pick up customers at Tokyo Station on Monday morning.

"My fares have fallen to a third of pre-pandemic levels, and I haven't had as many passengers as I used to have," Sato, 73, said. "As long as telework and reduced business hours continue, my situation will not change."

Kazumune Kotera, a construction company employee commuting for a client meeting in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, also did not see much changing.

"Working from home is going to continue, and I will refrain from going outside unless there is business," said Kotera, a 56-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. "I won't change anything in my life," he said.

A 38-year-old female company employee from Saitama Prefecture, which has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the metropolitan area, was anxious about the prospect of the coming spring holidays leading to an increase in the number of people going outside.

"I went to Tokyo this weekend and I was just surprised by the large number of people out and about there, which was far beyond my expectations," said the woman, asking that she not be identified.

Shiori Yoshikawa, a 46-year-old company employee from Chiba city, said the government should come up with new virus countermeasures instead of repeatedly declaring and lifting states of emergency as cases increase.

The government, which will expand testing for mutant strains, is aiming to avoid another state of emergency by progressing with vaccinations and strengthening medical systems.

On an NHK television program Sunday, health minister Norihisa Tamura said the government was considering requiring all inbound travelers to undergo tests for new variants of the coronavirus.

The stricter border controls currently only apply to 24 designated countries where coronavirus variants have been detected.

Attendance at large-scale events such as concerts and sports games will also be gradually eased following the lifting of the emergency. Numbers had been capped at half of capacity up to a limit of 5,000, but the ceiling will be increased to 10,000.

Suga declared a one-month emergency in the Tokyo region on Jan 7 amid a surge in infections, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them by another month, to March 7.

It was further extended by two weeks to Sunday for the capital and its three neighboring prefectures.

© KYODO